USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso grinds down between key levels

- USD/MXN awaits firm direction after two-day declines.
- Sustained trading below 21-day SMA, bearish MACD keep sellers hopeful.
- Six-week-old rising trend line challenges the bears.
USD/MXN registers mild losses of around 0.06% while taking rounds to 24.00 during the Asian session on Wednesday.
Even so, bearish MACD and sustained trading below 21-day SMA keeps the sellers titled down towards a short-term rising trend line, currently around 23.90.
If the pair manages to post a daily closing below 23.90, the bears will be able to meet a 50-day SMA level of 23.17 during further declines. Though, April month low near 23.30 can offer an intermediate halt during the fall.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 21-day SMA, at 24.10 now, can trigger the pair’s run-up to the monthly top near 24.90 ahead of targeting April 24 high near 25.30.
USD/MXN daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.0046
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0656
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|24.0702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.121
|Daily SMA50
|22.983
|Daily SMA100
|20.8916
|Daily SMA200
|20.1705
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.8895
|Previous Daily Low
|24.0666
|Previous Weekly High
|25.0256
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.6441
|Previous Monthly High
|25.7809
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.2825
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.381
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.5752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.7947
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.5192
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.9718
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.6176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.165
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.4405
