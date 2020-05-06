USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso grinds down between key levels

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN awaits firm direction after two-day declines.
  • Sustained trading below 21-day SMA, bearish MACD keep sellers hopeful.
  • Six-week-old rising trend line challenges the bears.

USD/MXN registers mild losses of around 0.06% while taking rounds to 24.00 during the Asian session on Wednesday.

Even so, bearish MACD and sustained trading below 21-day SMA keeps the sellers titled down towards a short-term rising trend line, currently around 23.90.

If the pair manages to post a daily closing below 23.90, the bears will be able to meet a 50-day SMA level of 23.17 during further declines. Though, April month low near 23.30 can offer an intermediate halt during the fall.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 21-day SMA, at 24.10 now, can trigger the pair’s run-up to the monthly top near 24.90 ahead of targeting April 24 high near 25.30.

USD/MXN daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.0046
Today Daily Change -0.0656
Today Daily Change % -0.27%
Today daily open 24.0702
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.121
Daily SMA50 22.983
Daily SMA100 20.8916
Daily SMA200 20.1705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.8895
Previous Daily Low 24.0666
Previous Weekly High 25.0256
Previous Weekly Low 23.6441
Previous Monthly High 25.7809
Previous Monthly Low 23.2825
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.381
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.5752
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.7947
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.5192
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.9718
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.6176
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.165
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.4405

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

