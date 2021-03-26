USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso gains after Banxico, still faces negative outlook

- The Mexican peso rose across the board after Banxico’s meeting.
- USD/MXN drops on Friday for the second day in a row remains above short-term trendline.
The USD/MXN is falling on Friday, is about to end the week slightly above the level it had seven days ago. Price bottomed on 20.53, and it continues to press against the 20.50/55 area that is a critical support.
A consolidation under 20.50 would strengthen the Mexican peso, opening the doors for a slide to the next barrier at 20.25/30. As long as it remains above 20.50, the odds will favor more gains.
On the upside, USD/MXN seems limited while below 20.80. A consolidation above 20.80 should clear the way for a test of 21.00. The next resistance levels are located at 21.10 and 21.30, which protects the medium-term barrier of 21.50.
The daily chart shows mixed signs. Price is back below the 20-day SMA, and the Momentum points to the downside. The RSI is flat, and longer-term moving averages have a positive slope supporting a bullish outlook.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.5755
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1042
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|20.6797
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.8081
|Daily SMA50
|20.4165
|Daily SMA100
|20.2282
|Daily SMA200
|21.074
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.9531
|Previous Daily Low
|20.5776
|Previous Weekly High
|20.827
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.2818
|Previous Monthly High
|21.0483
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.8822
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.721
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.8096
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.5205
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.3613
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.896
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.1123
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.2715
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.18 after mixed US data, amid vaccine worries
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, higher. Concerns of EU ban on vaccine exports and the blockage of the Suez Canal persist. The German IFO Business Climate beat estimates while US data came out mixed, with personal income beating estimates but spending missing.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on better market mood
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.38 amid some dollar weakness and after the UK reported an increase of 2.1% in retail sales in February. Worries about Chinese sanctions on UK officials and a potential delay to the UK's vaccination campaign lurk in the background.
Crypto market directionless as CME Bitcoin options expire
Bitcoin dipped close to $50,000, but the uptrend remains in jeopardy. Quarterly CME Bitcoin options could see Bitcoin's recovery bolstered. Ethereum deals with Lethargic price action despite support at $1,550.
XAU/USD struggles near weekly lows, bears await a break below $1720
A combination of factors continued weighing on gold. Renewed COVID-19 jitters helped limit the downside. The bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.