USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso fails to keep Monday’s gains

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN bounces off short-term ascending channel’s support, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
  • Mid-month high offers additional downside filter.
  • Further upside needs to cross the channel’s resistance line ahead of probing the monthly high.

USD/MXN defies the previous day’s pullback while rising 0.20% on a day to 24.75 amid the early Asian session on Tuesday.

While overbought RSI conditions could be traced as a reason for the pair’s week-start pullback, support-line of a two-week-old rising trend line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March 26 to April 06 upside, near 24.65, seems to have triggered the quote’s latest bounce.

That said, the pair currently witnesses recovery moves towards 25.00 and then to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 25.10.

However, the upper line of the said channel, currently near 25.50, could then challenge the buyers targeting to refresh the monthly top of 25.78.

On the downside, the pair’s break of 24.65 can quickly fetch the quote to April 16 high close to 24.40 ahead of highlighting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 23.98 for the sellers.

USD/MXN four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.7399
Today Daily Change -0.2488
Today Daily Change % -1.00%
Today daily open 24.9887
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.1244
Daily SMA50 22.321
Daily SMA100 20.582
Daily SMA200 20.0146
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.2916
Previous Daily Low 24.6044
Previous Weekly High 25.2916
Previous Weekly Low 23.8631
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.0291
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.8669
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.6315
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.2743
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.9442
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.3188
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.6489
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.0061

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD stays above 0.6400, near multi-week high, as risk-on sentiment continues

AUD/USD stays above 0.6400, near multi-week high, as risk-on sentiment continues

AUD/USD remains on the front foot near the multi-week high. Expectations of easing lockdowns in Australia, New Zealand and many other developed economies seem to favor the latest upbeat sentiment. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY retraces post-BOJ losses to above 107.00

USD/JPY retraces post-BOJ losses to above 107.00

USD/JPY remains choppy inside the immediate symmetrical triangle. BOJ’s unlimited QE, downbeat forecasts failed to please the JPY bears. Fed undertakes another targeted measure to combat the liquidity.

USD/JPY News

EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week

EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week

This is a big week for the US dollar and euro. There are monetary policy meetings by Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank along with first quarter GDP numbers scheduled for release.  The first look at Q1 GDP is always more market moving than later reports.

Read more

WTI extends losses below $13.00, focus on API data

WTI extends losses below $13.00, focus on API data

WTI drops over 2.0% while stretching the previous day’s losses to the early Asian session. Demand-supply imbalance gives rise to worries over storage capacity. Fitch cites coronavirus-driven demand destruction and excess supply as fears for the US energy firms.

Oil News

Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720

Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720

The XAU/USD pair gained 2.73% last week and registered its highest weekly close since September of 2012 at $1,729. With the market sentiment turning positive on Monday, the precious metal struggled to preserve its strength and the pair staged a technical correction. 

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures