USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso fails to keep Monday’s gains

- USD/MXN bounces off short-term ascending channel’s support, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
- Mid-month high offers additional downside filter.
- Further upside needs to cross the channel’s resistance line ahead of probing the monthly high.
USD/MXN defies the previous day’s pullback while rising 0.20% on a day to 24.75 amid the early Asian session on Tuesday.
While overbought RSI conditions could be traced as a reason for the pair’s week-start pullback, support-line of a two-week-old rising trend line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March 26 to April 06 upside, near 24.65, seems to have triggered the quote’s latest bounce.
That said, the pair currently witnesses recovery moves towards 25.00 and then to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 25.10.
However, the upper line of the said channel, currently near 25.50, could then challenge the buyers targeting to refresh the monthly top of 25.78.
On the downside, the pair’s break of 24.65 can quickly fetch the quote to April 16 high close to 24.40 ahead of highlighting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 23.98 for the sellers.
USD/MXN four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.7399
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2488
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.00%
|Today daily open
|24.9887
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.1244
|Daily SMA50
|22.321
|Daily SMA100
|20.582
|Daily SMA200
|20.0146
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.2916
|Previous Daily Low
|24.6044
|Previous Weekly High
|25.2916
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.8631
|Previous Monthly High
|25.459
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.1536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.0291
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.8669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.6315
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.2743
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.9442
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.3188
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.6489
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.0061
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
