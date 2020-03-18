USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso eyes recovery with spinning top on D1 chart

Tuesday's spinning top candle suggests buyer exhaustion in USD/MXN.

Mexican peso could witness a notable oversold bounce in the interim.

USD/MXN created a spinning top candle on Tuesday, which occurs when the pair sees wild swings in both directions before ending the day with moderate gains/losses.

The spinning top is indicative of buyer exhaustion and validates the extreme overbought conditions signaled by the 14-day relative strength index.

As a result, the Mexican peso (MXN) could see a notable bounce, pushing USD/MXN lower. At press time, the pair is sidelined around 22.92, having hit a record high of 23.3190 on Wednesday.

A close below 22.4586 (Tuesday's low) would confirm a bearish reversal spinning top pattern and open the doors for a slide to the March 16 low of 21.3927. Alternatively, a close above Tuesday's high of 23.2319 would imply bullish continuation.

Daily chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Technical levels

USD/MXN Overview Today last price 22.9394 Today Daily Change -0.0134 Today Daily Change % -0.06 Today daily open 22.9528 Trends Daily SMA20 20.188 Daily SMA50 19.3126 Daily SMA100 19.2434 Daily SMA200 19.3115 Levels Previous Daily High 23.2396 Previous Daily Low 22.469 Previous Weekly High 22.9881 Previous Weekly Low 20.3001 Previous Monthly High 19.895 Previous Monthly Low 18.5151 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.9452 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.7634 Daily Pivot Point S1 22.5347 Daily Pivot Point S2 22.1166 Daily Pivot Point S3 21.7641 Daily Pivot Point R1 23.3052 Daily Pivot Point R2 23.6577 Daily Pivot Point R3 24.0758



