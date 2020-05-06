USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso extends losses from 200-bar EMA

- USD/MXN extends pullback from the key EMA towards the weekly top.
- A fortnight-old falling trend line, monthly resistance line to check buyers.
- Sustained downside past-200-bar EMA can challenge April low.
USD/MXN takes the bids to 24.50, up 0.45% on a day, amid Thursday’s Asian session. That said, the quote currently trades near the highest in a week while extending the bounce off 200-bar EMA.
As a result, buyers can aim for a two-week-old falling resistance line, at 24.68, as the immediate target ahead of watching over the monthly trend line resistance of 25.01.
During the pair’s sustained trading past-25.01, April 24 top surrounding 25.30 and the previous month high close to 25.78 will be on the bulls’ radars.
Alternatively, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of late-March to early-April rise, respectively around 24.32 and 23.98, can entertain sellers ahead of the key EMA.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s declines below 200-bar EMA level of 23.78 will not hesitate to challenge April month low near 23.30.
USD/MXN four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.5139
|Today Daily Change
|0.5181
|Today Daily Change %
|2.16%
|Today daily open
|23.9958
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.1049
|Daily SMA50
|23.0805
|Daily SMA100
|20.9421
|Daily SMA200
|20.1951
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.17
|Previous Daily Low
|23.7834
|Previous Weekly High
|25.0256
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.6441
|Previous Monthly High
|25.7809
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.2825
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.9311
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.0223
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.7961
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.5964
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.4095
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.1827
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.3697
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.5694
Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy.