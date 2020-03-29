USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso extends losses, 24.00 in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN holds onto recovery gains beyond 5-day SMA.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 10-day SMA can question buyers.
  • 21-day SMA adds to the support below the recent low.

While clearing 5-day SMA, USD/MXN rises to 23.83, up 1.0%, amid the Asian session on Monday.

The pair currently aims to confront 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its February-March upside, at 23.81. However, the buyers’ major attention will be on the 10-day SMA level of 24.00.

Although nearly overbought RSI conditions signal another pullback from the near-term key resistance, a sustained move beyond 24.00 enables the bulls to target 24.65 and the latest high surrounding 25.45.

On the downside, the pair’s declines below 5-day SMA level of 23.50 can recall the support near 23.80 comprising 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

However, 21-day SMA close to 22.45 will restrict the quote’s additional south-run past-23.50, if not then the mid-month lows near 21.30 could gain the bears’ attention.

USD/MXN forecast chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 23.6285
Today Daily Change 0.2366
Today Daily Change % 1.01%
Today daily open 23.3919
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.1823
Daily SMA50 20.159
Daily SMA100 19.6381
Daily SMA200 19.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.6206
Previous Daily Low 22.8617
Previous Weekly High 25.459
Previous Weekly Low 22.8617
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.3307
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.1516
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.9622
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.5325
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.2033
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.7211
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.0503
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.48

 

 

