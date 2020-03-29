USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso extends losses, 24.00 in focus

- USD/MXN holds onto recovery gains beyond 5-day SMA.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 10-day SMA can question buyers.
- 21-day SMA adds to the support below the recent low.
While clearing 5-day SMA, USD/MXN rises to 23.83, up 1.0%, amid the Asian session on Monday.
The pair currently aims to confront 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its February-March upside, at 23.81. However, the buyers’ major attention will be on the 10-day SMA level of 24.00.
Although nearly overbought RSI conditions signal another pullback from the near-term key resistance, a sustained move beyond 24.00 enables the bulls to target 24.65 and the latest high surrounding 25.45.
On the downside, the pair’s declines below 5-day SMA level of 23.50 can recall the support near 23.80 comprising 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
However, 21-day SMA close to 22.45 will restrict the quote’s additional south-run past-23.50, if not then the mid-month lows near 21.30 could gain the bears’ attention.
USD/MXN forecast chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.6285
|Today Daily Change
|0.2366
|Today Daily Change %
|1.01%
|Today daily open
|23.3919
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.1823
|Daily SMA50
|20.159
|Daily SMA100
|19.6381
|Daily SMA200
|19.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.6206
|Previous Daily Low
|22.8617
|Previous Weekly High
|25.459
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.8617
|Previous Monthly High
|19.895
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5151
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.3307
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.1516
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.9622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.5325
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.2033
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.7211
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.0503
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
