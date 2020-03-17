USD/MXN price analysis: Mexican Peso erases part of daily losses vs. USD

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/MXN renews all-time highs above 23 on Tuesday.
  • Fed relaunches CPFF to ease USD funding stress.
  • US Dollar Index climbs above 99.60 in American session.

The USD/MXN pair extended its rally and touched a fresh all-time high of 23.1764 on Tuesday before retreating modestly. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at 22.9210.

DXY shoots higher on Tuesday

Heightened fears over USD funding shortage as reflected by widening three-month FX swap spreads allowed the greenback to continue to gather strength against its rivals on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed the first day of the week 0.7% lower, easily erased Monday's losses and climbed to its highest level since February 21st at 99.76.

To address the liquidity issue, the Federal Reserve announced that it will reestablish the Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) on Tuesday. "The commercial paper market is under considerable strain in recent days due to coronavirus outbreak," the Fed acknowledged in its press release.

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said the CPFF will provide short-term credit to help American businesses to battle the negative impact of the coronavirus.

Although the DXY retreated from its highs on this development, it's still up 1.7% on the day at 99.66 to keep the pair stay afloat in the positive territory.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 22.8894
Today Daily Change 0.0178
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 22.8716
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.9699
Daily SMA50 19.2312
Daily SMA100 19.2051
Daily SMA200 19.2924
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.0849
Previous Daily Low 21.3655
Previous Weekly High 22.9881
Previous Weekly Low 20.3001
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.4281
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.0223
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.7964
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.7212
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.0769
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.5159
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.1601
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.2353

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.10 amid dollar funding stress

EUR/USD pressured below 1.10 amid dollar funding stress

EUR/USD is trading below 1.10 amid immense dollar strength and fears of its shortage amid the coronavirus crisis and as the Fed injects more liquidity. Governments from Spain to the US are working on fiscal stimulus plans.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades close 1.20 amid massive USD strength

GBP/USD trades close 1.20 amid massive USD strength

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.20, after falling to six-month lows, amid USD dollar strength. US retail sales missed expectations. Both the US and the UK are working on stimulus packages. 

GBP/USD News

A crypto dance over the thin red line

A crypto dance over the thin red line

The perfect storm that hits the equity, commodity & bond markets overshadows the crypto board. You don't see much news about the collapse of Bitcoin or Ether when the NYSE has "burned" trillions of dollars in a few days.

Read more

Gold: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark

Gold: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark

Gold managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum back above the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles

WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles

The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures