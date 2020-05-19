USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso drops from five-week top as US extends Mexico border restrictions

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN extends recovery moves from 23.45 during early Asian session.
  • The US extends non-essential travel restrictions on Canada, Mexico through June 22.
  • Short-term falling trend line directs the quote toward 50-day EMA.

USD/MXN prints 0.30% gains while taking the bids near 23.71 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair bounces off the lowest since April 15, 2020.

Extension of the non-essential travel restrictions by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to borders with Canada and Mexico through June 22 seems to be the latest catalyst favoring the pair’s pullback.

However, a sustained trading below a falling trend line from April 24, at 24.10, keeps directing the quote towards a 50-day EMA level of 23.38.

In a case where bearish MACD exerts additional downside pressure below 23.38, April monthly low of 23.28 and March 27 bottom around 22.86 seems to regain the market’s attention.

On the upside, a clear break above 24.10 trend line resistance will escalate the pair’s recovery moves towards another descending trend line connecting highs marked so far in April month around 24.70.

USD/MXN daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 23.7079
Today Daily Change -0.0490
Today Daily Change % -0.21%
Today daily open 23.7569
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.2228
Daily SMA50 23.8559
Daily SMA100 21.3989
Daily SMA200 20.4014
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.0472
Previous Daily Low 23.4581
Previous Weekly High 24.4133
Previous Weekly Low 23.5513
Previous Monthly High 25.7809
Previous Monthly Low 23.2825
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.6832
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.8222
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.4609
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.165
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.8718
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.0501
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.3432
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.6392

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bulls catch a breather at 10-week top above 0.6500

AUD/USD bulls catch a breather at 10-week top above 0.6500

UD/USD consolidates Tuesday’s daily gains from the highest since March 10. Broad US dollar weakness helps the Aussie pair to overcome China’s trade-negative measures.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY retraces from monthly top, still above 107.00, amid mixed clues

USD/JPY retraces from monthly top, still above 107.00, amid mixed clues

USD/JPY retreats from a five-week top amid market consolidation. US-China tussle intensifies, US President Trump tries to spread optimism but gains a little success. Japanese Machinery Orders, trade/virus headlines will be the key.

USD/JPY News

WTI slips below $32.00 despite API stockpiles draw, EIA data eyed

WTI slips below $32.00 despite API stockpiles draw, EIA data eyed

WTI extends pullback from nine-week high with an additional 1.0% loss. API weekly stockpiles drop 4.8 million barrels versus the previous build of 7.6 million barrels. US Dollar drops to a two-week low, risk-tone remains sluggish.

Oil News

Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level

Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level

Gold edged higher during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1740 region.

Gold News

Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play

Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play

Bitcoin's dominance goal is at 60% in the medium term. Extreme mistrust is reflected in sentiment levels inappropriate to current price levels. Ripple is prone to sudden movements, but with no visibility in the direction.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures