USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso challenges key support at 21.50

- Mexican peso remains bullish against the US dollar, needs to break 21.50.
- USD/MXN rises for the first time in five days, still under pressure.
The USD/MXN continues to move with a bearish bias and is testing the critical support area at 21.45/50. A break lower is needed in order to clear the way to further losses. The next support might be seen at 21.30, followed by 21.00.
The bearish bias in USD/MXN will likely remain in place as long as it holds below 22.00. A close above 22.20 would negate the current tendency, suggesting more gains ahead, targeting 22.30 initially and then 22.55.
On a wider perspective, technical indicators offer mixed signals, so the key in USD/MXN for the next sessions will be what happens with 21.50. The next target below is 20.95, the 55-week moving average.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.5764
|Today Daily Change
|0.0137
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|21.5627
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.0132
|Daily SMA50
|22.28
|Daily SMA100
|22.7148
|Daily SMA200
|21.5209
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.7206
|Previous Daily Low
|21.498
|Previous Weekly High
|21.9558
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.498
|Previous Monthly High
|22.9106
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.7322
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.583
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.6356
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.4669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.3712
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.2443
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.6895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.8164
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.9121
