USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso bounces off eight-week top amid mixed catalysts

  • USD/MXN steps back from multi-day low of 23.05.
  • A pause in WTI oil rally, US dollar pullback and virus challenges to Mexico probe the bears.
  • US activity data can offer intermediate clues ahead of Friday’s Mexican Retail Sales and half-month inflation data.
  • Risk catalysts like virus updates, trade news offer background music.

USD/MXN extends recovery moves from a two-month low of 23.05 while taking the bids near 23.22 amid the initial Tokyo trading on Thursday. While broad US dollar weakness and risk-on sentiment dragged the quote to the multi-day low the previous day, the latest news concerning oil and risks seem to have offered the latest bounce.

Among them, the pause in the market’s risk-on sentiments, as well as oil’s stop around two months high of $33.78, acquires the front-lines.

With the global virus cases crossing 5 million marks, coupled with increase South American cases, Wednesday’s optimism seems to fade off-late. Also probing the optimists could be intensifying US-China tension, as per the White House statement cited by the Washington Post.

Additionally, news that Mexico City is up for reopening on June 01 despite widespread virus outbreak also weighs on the risk-tone whereas the US extension of the ban on non-essential travels to Mexico and Canada adds to the Mexican currency’s weakness.

Amid all these catalysts, S&P 500 Futures register 0.30% loss to slip below 2,960 whereas US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 0.6770% by the press time.

Moving on, preliminary readings of the US May month activity numbers will be the key for the pair traders to watch ahead of Friday’s Mexican data. However, qualitative factors seem to keep the driver’s seat for now.

Technical analysis

The pair’s sustained trading below 50-day EMA level of 23.35 keeps sellers hopeful of breaking 23.00 round-figures to aim for March 27 low of 22.86. On the upside, a one-week-old falling trend line, currently around 23.63, adds to the pair’s resistance beyond 50-day EMA.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 23.2415
Today Daily Change 0.0458
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 23.1957
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.12
Daily SMA50 23.9481
Daily SMA100 21.4888
Daily SMA200 20.4403
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.7563
Previous Daily Low 23.0532
Previous Weekly High 24.4133
Previous Weekly Low 23.5513
Previous Monthly High 25.7809
Previous Monthly Low 23.2825
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.3218
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.4877
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.9138
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.6319
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.2106
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.617
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.0382
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.3201

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

