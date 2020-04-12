USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso bears the burden of WTI weakness, coronavirus

- USD/MXN takes a U-turn from a two-week low.
- WTI fails to cheer OPEC+ output cut.
- Mexican net job losses in March surged the most in 25 years, the coronavirus crisis woes the economy.
USD/MXN recently bounced off two-week low, currently around 23.45, amid the Asian session on Monday. While the broad US dollar weakness could have been cited for the pair’s earlier weakness, recent declines of WTI, as well as rising coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, seem to trigger the pair’s recovery moves.
Despite initial drama from Mexican oil diplomats, the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies including Russia, the US and Canada, mostly known as OPEC+, majors agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day for May-June.
Even so, oil prices fail to cheer the deal as the resulted output cut is likely to consider lesser than earlier forecasts of 20 million barrels per day of reduction. It should be noted that the Mexican dollar relies heavily on oil moves as being the highest export earner.
As per Sunday’s news from Reuters, relying on the Mexican Health Ministry comments, Mexico reported 375 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 4,219 cases and 273 deaths. In a separate piece, Reuters also cited the death of the president of the board of Mexico’s main stock exchange, Jaime Ruiz Sacristan, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus.
Elsewhere, Bloomberg relies on the statement from the Mexican Social Security Institute, IMSS, to mention that the net job losses were the first for March since 2002 and the most since 1995.
In the case of the US, the world’s largest economy has now become the global epicenter, surpassing Italy, with more than 20,000 deaths and 530,000 cases of the pandemic.
With this, the market’s risk-tone remains under pressure and the US S&P 500 Futures portrays the moves with a 1.25% loss to 2,750 by the press time.
Moving on, traders will keep eyes on the virus updates for near-term direction due to the Easter Monday holidays in major countries.
Mexican peso forecast chart
The pair’s sustained trading below 21-day SMA, currently around 24.00, keeps the bears hopeful to challenge March 27 low near 22.85.
Trend: Further weakness likely
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.4254
|Today Daily Change
|0.0821
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35%
|Today daily open
|23.3433
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.9707
|Daily SMA50
|21.2236
|Daily SMA100
|20.115
|Daily SMA200
|19.7588
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.7889
|Previous Daily Low
|23.3192
|Previous Weekly High
|25.7809
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.3192
|Previous Monthly High
|25.459
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.1536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.4986
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.6095
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.1787
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.0141
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.7091
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.6484
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.9535
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.1181
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Seesaws around 0.6350, Aussie markets off on Easter Monday
With most markets off due to Easter Monday, including those from Australia, AUD/USD carries Friday’s dull trading to 0.6350 at the start of the week. Even so, the pair remains mildly positive amid the broad US dollar weakness.
USD/JPY: Remains near mid-108.00 area amid coronavirus crisis
USD/JPY stays around 108.50 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. While the recent lack of market activity, due to the holidays at major bourses, seems to have limited the pair’s moves, coronavirus remains as the key challenge to the global markets.
WTI fails to cheer OPEC+ agreement, drops below $23.00
WTI fails to cheer the oil output cut accord by the major producers as the black gold slips to $22.50, with an intraday low of $21.96, by the early Asian session on Monday. OPEC+ leaders agreed for 9.7 million barrels per day of production cuts.
Week ahead: Will risk sentiment continue to improve?
Risk sentiment has steadily improved the past week on tentative signs that the pandemic is slowing in U.S. and European hotspots, and bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's massive new lending programme for small companies.
Gold: Mildly bid below $1,700 amid coronavirus-led risk-off
While extending its recovery moves from $1,640, registered last Thursday, Gold prices remain 0.36% positive to $1,690 amid Monday’s Asian session. Gold prices hold onto recovery gains from $1,640. US stock futures mark risk-off with losses.