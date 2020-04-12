USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso bears the burden of WTI weakness, coronavirus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/MXN takes a U-turn from a two-week low.
  • WTI fails to cheer OPEC+ output cut.
  • Mexican net job losses in March surged the most in 25 years, the coronavirus crisis woes the economy.

USD/MXN recently bounced off two-week low, currently around 23.45, amid the Asian session on Monday. While the broad US dollar weakness could have been cited for the pair’s earlier weakness, recent declines of WTI, as well as rising coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, seem to trigger the pair’s recovery moves.

Despite initial drama from Mexican oil diplomats, the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies including Russia, the US and Canada, mostly known as OPEC+, majors agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day for May-June.

Even so, oil prices fail to cheer the deal as the resulted output cut is likely to consider lesser than earlier forecasts of 20 million barrels per day of reduction. It should be noted that the Mexican dollar relies heavily on oil moves as being the highest export earner.

As per Sunday’s news from Reuters, relying on the Mexican Health Ministry comments, Mexico reported 375 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 4,219 cases and 273 deaths. In a separate piece, Reuters also cited the death of the president of the board of Mexico’s main stock exchange, Jaime Ruiz Sacristan, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

Elsewhere, Bloomberg relies on the statement from the Mexican Social Security Institute, IMSS, to mention that the net job losses were the first for March since 2002 and the most since 1995.

In the case of the US, the world’s largest economy has now become the global epicenter, surpassing Italy, with more than 20,000 deaths and 530,000 cases of the pandemic.

With this, the market’s risk-tone remains under pressure and the US S&P 500 Futures portrays the moves with a 1.25% loss to 2,750 by the press time.

Moving on, traders will keep eyes on the virus updates for near-term direction due to the Easter Monday holidays in major countries.

Mexican peso forecast chart

The pair’s sustained trading below 21-day SMA, currently around 24.00, keeps the bears hopeful to challenge March 27 low near 22.85.

Trend: Further weakness likely

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 23.4254
Today Daily Change 0.0821
Today Daily Change % 0.35%
Today daily open 23.3433
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.9707
Daily SMA50 21.2236
Daily SMA100 20.115
Daily SMA200 19.7588
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.7889
Previous Daily Low 23.3192
Previous Weekly High 25.7809
Previous Weekly Low 23.3192
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.4986
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.6095
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.1787
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.0141
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.7091
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.6484
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.9535
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.1181

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Seesaws around 0.6350, Aussie markets off on Easter Monday

AUD/USD: Seesaws around 0.6350, Aussie markets off on Easter Monday

With most markets off due to Easter Monday, including those from Australia, AUD/USD carries Friday’s dull trading to 0.6350 at the start of the week. Even so, the pair remains mildly positive amid the broad US dollar weakness.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Remains near mid-108.00 area amid coronavirus crisis

USD/JPY: Remains near mid-108.00 area amid coronavirus crisis

USD/JPY stays around 108.50 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. While the recent lack of market activity, due to the holidays at major bourses, seems to have limited the pair’s moves, coronavirus remains as the key challenge to the global markets.

USD/JPY News

WTI fails to cheer OPEC+ agreement, drops below $23.00

WTI fails to cheer OPEC+ agreement, drops below $23.00

WTI fails to cheer the oil output cut accord by the major producers as the black gold slips to $22.50, with an intraday low of $21.96, by the early Asian session on Monday. OPEC+ leaders agreed for 9.7 million barrels per day of production cuts.

Oil News

Week ahead: Will risk sentiment continue to improve?

Week ahead: Will risk sentiment continue to improve?

Risk sentiment has steadily improved the past week on tentative signs that the pandemic is slowing in U.S. and European hotspots, and bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's massive new lending programme for small companies.

Read more

Gold: Mildly bid below $1,700 amid coronavirus-led risk-off

Gold: Mildly bid below $1,700 amid coronavirus-led risk-off

While extending its recovery moves from $1,640, registered last Thursday, Gold prices remain 0.36% positive to $1,690 amid Monday’s Asian session. Gold prices hold onto recovery gains from $1,640. US stock futures mark risk-off with losses.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures