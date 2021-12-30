USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso at monthly highs, tests new critical zone at 20.45/50

- Mexican peso extends monthly gains versus US dollar.
- USD/MXN breaks uptrend line, tests 100-day moving average.
The USD/MXN is falling again on Thursday and is testing the 20.45/50 support area. It reached the lowest level since mid-November. Now the 20.58 level has become the immediate resistance.
The area around 20.50 also contains the 100-day simple moving average. A daily close below would be the first one since September.
Technical indicators point to the downside. The daily RSI is not yet at oversold levels, suggesting the decline could continue in the short term, particularly if the 20.45 support is broken. The next critical support is located at 20.30.
A recovery above 20.60 should alleviate the bearish pressure. While the next resistance stands at 20.70. A level that should favor a retreat if reached in the short term. The 20.90 area is critical: if the dollar rises above it could negate the current negative bias, favoring a consolidation. Only above 21.30 the greenback would start looking stronger.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.5084
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0648
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|20.5732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.8981
|Daily SMA50
|20.8195
|Daily SMA100
|20.5135
|Daily SMA200
|20.2736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.6879
|Previous Daily Low
|20.5473
|Previous Weekly High
|20.9558
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.5742
|Previous Monthly High
|22.1557
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.2514
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.601
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.6342
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.5177
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.4622
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.3771
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.6583
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.7434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.7989
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
