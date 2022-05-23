In the short-term, USD/MXN could likely moved sideways between 19.90 and 19.70. The 19.90 zone has become the immediate resistance. Above the next level to watch is 20.05. If the dollar rises above the 20-day Simple Moving Average, today at 20.19, the bearish outlook would be negated.

Despite falling constantly during the last two weeks, technical indicators in the daily chart favor the downside, with the RSI pointing south and above 30. Momentum is firm in negative territory. The Mexican peso has in front the 19.70 area that could be hard to break. If it fails to break lower a rebound seems likely.

The USD/MXN continued its decline on Monday and dropped to 19.77, reaching the lowest level since April 19. The outlook points to a test of the year-to-day low at 19.72. A daily close below 19.70 would point to the next strong support around 19.50.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.