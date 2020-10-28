USD/MXN Price Analysis: Is the rally over for the Mexican peso?

By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso and emerging market currencies under pressure amid risk aversion
  • USD/MXN makes potential double bottom near 20.85, upside risk on the rise.

The USD/MXN is rising for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after making an acceleration, triggered by a rally of the US dollar against emerging market currencies amid risk aversion.

On Wednesday, USD/MXN peaked at 21.36 and pulled back. It is testing the 20-day moving average that stands around 21.30. A consolidation above would strengthen the rally of the dollar.

A slide back under 21.20 could suggest that the Mexican peso could test again the key support at 20.80/85 that if broken would clear the way to more losses, with not much support until 20.30.

On a wider perspective, there is a potential double bottom at 20.83. If the upside momentum remains a possible target is seen at 21.90. Above the critical level is 22.50 that should limit the upside, but if broken would leave the Mexican peso vulnerable to significant losses.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 21.194
Today Daily Change 0.1621
Today Daily Change % 0.77
Today daily open 21.0319
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.3101
Daily SMA50 21.5643
Daily SMA100 22.0027
Daily SMA200 21.9771
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.0516
Previous Daily Low 20.831
Previous Weekly High 21.2954
Previous Weekly Low 20.84
Previous Monthly High 22.7008
Previous Monthly Low 20.8444
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.9673
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.9153
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.8914
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.7509
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.6709
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.112
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.192
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.3325

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

