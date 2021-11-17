USD/MXN Price Analysis: In a higher range, looking at 20.90

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso holds a negative bias against the US dollar.
  • USD/MXN moving in a new higher, testing upper limit.
  • Key support is seen at 20.30/35, horizontal line and trendline.

The USD/MXN is falling marginally on Wednesday after rising during two consecutive days and after posting on Tuesday, the second-highest close of the current month. The stronger US dollar across the board continues to be the key driver in the cross.

Key moving averages pointing north, technical indicators mixed and far from extreme readings, are tilted to the upside in USD/MXN. Also supporting the bullish outlook is price holding above the 20, 55 and 100 simple moving averages and above a short-term uptrend line that today stands at 20.30.

The positive outlook would be negated with a slide under 20.30 that would target initially the 20.20 area and below the October low at 20.10.

On the upside, the critical resistance is seen at around 20.85/90. A consolidation above would clear the way for a test of 21.00; above the next strong resistance is located at 21.15.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.7026
Today Daily Change -0.0457
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 20.7483
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.4604
Daily SMA50 20.3561
Daily SMA100 20.1849
Daily SMA200 20.2096
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.8496
Previous Daily Low 20.5566
Previous Weekly High 20.7254
Previous Weekly Low 20.2514
Previous Monthly High 20.9034
Previous Monthly Low 20.1193
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.7377
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.6685
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.5867
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.4252
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.2937
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.8797
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.0112
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.1727

 

 

