USD/MXN Price Analysis: Flirts with 100-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence around 17.10 area

- USD/MXN attracts fresh buying on Tuesday and stalls its corrective slide from the monthly top.
- The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further intraday gains.
- A sustained break below the 17.00 round-figure mark is needed to negate the positive outlook.
The USD/MXN pair regains positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak, stalling its pullback from the 17.4275 area or a nearly two-month touched last week. Spot prices currently trade around just above the 17.10 level, up over 0.25% for the day.
The latter represents the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent goodish bounce from a multi-year trough and coincides with the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). Meanwhile, technical indicators have just started gaining positive traction on daily/hourly charts. Hence, a sustained strength beyond the said confluence hurdle will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and pave the way for some meaningful intraday appreciating move for the USD/MXN pair.
Spot priced might then aim to surpass the overnight swing high, around the 17.1505 area and accelerate the positive momentum towards testing the 17.2350 region, or 23.6% Fibo. level. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the USD/MXN pair further towards the next relevant resistance near the 17.3650 supply zone en route to the monthly peak, around the 17.4275 zone touched last Friday.
On the flip side, the 17.0235-17.0230 region, or the 50% Fibo. level now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 17.00 round-figure mark. This is followed by the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 16.9270 area, which if broken decisively will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and drag the USD/MXN pair to the 16.7950-16.7900 intermediate support en route to the multi-year low, around the 16.6260-16.6250 area touched in July.
USD/MXN 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1066
|Today Daily Change
|0.0442
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|17.0624
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.8966
|Daily SMA50
|17.0992
|Daily SMA100
|17.5427
|Daily SMA200
|18.3016
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1506
|Previous Daily Low
|17.0234
|Previous Weekly High
|17.4274
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6694
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.072
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.102
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.007
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9517
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.8799
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.206
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2613
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
