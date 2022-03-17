- The Mexican peso keeps the greenback under pressure gains the week 2.24%.
- Risk appetite increases in the session, as portrayed by global equities rising.
- USD/MXN Price Forecast: Neutral, but the path of least resistance is downwards, though facing solid support around 20.50.
The Mexican peso rallies versus the greenback during the North American session, after the first rate hike in three years by the US central bank, which appears to be ignored by USD/MXN traders, which pushed the pair from around 21.00 towards the 20.50s area. At 20.5229, the USD/MXN reflects a risk-on sentiment.
An upbeat market sentiment portrayed by global equities keeps risk-sensitive currencies bid. In the FX space, the AUD, NZD, and the CAD extend gains, followed by the high-interest rate Mexican peso, which appreciated on ebbs and flows, benefitted by the rising Mexican 10-year bond, thirty-three basis points, up at 8.861%.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of six rivals, continues its free-fall, down 0.68%, sitting at 97.728, a tailwind for the USD/MXN.
USD/MXN Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Overnight, the USD/MXN seesawed in the 20.60-70 area until the North American open, when the pair pierced under March 2 daily low at 20.5783, reaching a daily low at 20.5060.
That said, the USD/MXN bias is neutral. However, in the last two days, the pair broke below the 50 and 100-day moving averages (DMAs), shifting the bias from neutral-upwards as the spot price approaches the 200-DMA at 20.4100. The USD/MXN path of least resistance is downwards, and the Mexican peso's first support would be 20.5000. Breach of the latter would expos ethe 200-DMA at 20.4100, followed by the February 23 YTD low at 20.1558.
Upwards, the USD/MXN first resistance would be the 100-DMA at 20.5660. Once cleared, the next resistance would be the 50-DMA at 20.7019, and the 21.00 mark.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.5229
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1187
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|20.6385
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.6783
|Daily SMA50
|20.5775
|Daily SMA100
|20.713
|Daily SMA200
|20.417
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.8546
|Previous Daily Low
|20.5975
|Previous Weekly High
|21.4682
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.8467
|Previous Monthly High
|20.7904
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.1571
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.6957
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.7564
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.5391
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.4398
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.282
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.7962
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.954
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.0533
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
