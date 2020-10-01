USD/MXN Price Analysis: Downside bias prevails, testing the 50-day SMA

By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso supported by risk appetite and by technicals.
  • USD/MXN attempts to recover back above 22.00, momentum still negative.

The USD/MXN is falling for the second day in a row. It bottomed at 21.79, the lowest level in a week and then rebounded. It was trading slightly below the 22.00 level and around the 50-day moving average. A daily close clearly under 21.90 would suggest more losses ahead.

On the downside, under 21.90, the next strong support is seen at 21.50 that should limit losses and favor a rebound if reached over the next sessions.

The US dollar needs to hold above 22.00 to alleviate the negative bias. If it climbs above 22.20 the dollar would likely strengthen.  To open the doors to more gains, USD/MXN needs to consolidate above 22.50.

Overview
Today last price 22
Today Daily Change -0.1131
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 22.1131
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.6403
Daily SMA50 21.9458
Daily SMA100 22.2415
Daily SMA200 21.746
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.5343
Previous Daily Low 22.0254
Previous Weekly High 22.7008
Previous Weekly Low 21.0462
Previous Monthly High 22.7008
Previous Monthly Low 20.8444
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.2198
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.3399
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.9142
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.7153
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.4053
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.4231
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.7332
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.9321

 

 

