  • The Mexican peso consolidates near the 100-day moving average (DMA), pre FOMC.
  • Global equity indices reflect the positive market sentiment.
  • USD/MXN Price Forecast: Upward biased, but would depend on the Federal Reserve decision.

The Mexican peso is strengthening for the second straight day in the week, after a significant depreciation in the last week, where the USD/MXN reached a YTD high at 21.4679, on a flight to safe-haven assets, courtesy of the conflict between Russia-Ukraine. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 20.70, down 0.59% ahead of the FOMC meeting.

 A positive market mood surrounds the financial markets. The European and US equity indices are rallying, while the Mexican bourse rises 1.06% in the session.

USD/MXN Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Overnight, the USD/MXN slid from daily highs near 20.8525 to 20.6545 lows, on goodish US economic data, with the US Retail Sales moderating its pace in February, though fell short of forecasts. However, around 18:00 GMT, the Federal Reserve would unveil its monetary policy, an event that could cause violent swings in the USD/MXN exchange rate.

Daily chart

From a technical perspective, the USD/MXN aims upward, as depicted by the daily chart, with all daily moving averages (DMAs) sitting below the exchange rate. However, in the near term, the 1-hour chart shows the pair consolidated in the 20.80-21.05 area, and worth noting the simple moving averages (SMAs) reside above the spot price, which would be tested in the event of a hawkish than expected Federal Reserve.

Hourly chart

Upwards, the USD/MXN first resistance would be March 2 high at 20.7981. Breach of it would expose the 50 and 100-hour SMA at 20.84 and 20.8885, respectively. Once cleared, the next ceiling level would be the confluence of the 200-hour SMA and the 21.0000 figure.

Downwards, the USD/MXN first support would be 20.7000. A decisive break would expose 20.5783 March 2 low, followed by the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 20.5668 and the 200-DMA at 20.4060.

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.704
Today Daily Change -0.1228
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 20.8268
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.6609
Daily SMA50 20.5765
Daily SMA100 20.7098
Daily SMA200 20.4125
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.9313
Previous Daily Low 20.8186
Previous Weekly High 21.4682
Previous Weekly Low 20.8467
Previous Monthly High 20.7904
Previous Monthly Low 20.1571
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.8617
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.8882
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.7865
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.7463
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.6739
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.8992
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.9715
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.0118

 

 

