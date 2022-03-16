- The Mexican peso consolidates near the 100-day moving average (DMA), pre FOMC.
- Global equity indices reflect the positive market sentiment.
- USD/MXN Price Forecast: Upward biased, but would depend on the Federal Reserve decision.
The Mexican peso is strengthening for the second straight day in the week, after a significant depreciation in the last week, where the USD/MXN reached a YTD high at 21.4679, on a flight to safe-haven assets, courtesy of the conflict between Russia-Ukraine. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 20.70, down 0.59% ahead of the FOMC meeting.
A positive market mood surrounds the financial markets. The European and US equity indices are rallying, while the Mexican bourse rises 1.06% in the session.
USD/MXN Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Overnight, the USD/MXN slid from daily highs near 20.8525 to 20.6545 lows, on goodish US economic data, with the US Retail Sales moderating its pace in February, though fell short of forecasts. However, around 18:00 GMT, the Federal Reserve would unveil its monetary policy, an event that could cause violent swings in the USD/MXN exchange rate.
Daily chart
From a technical perspective, the USD/MXN aims upward, as depicted by the daily chart, with all daily moving averages (DMAs) sitting below the exchange rate. However, in the near term, the 1-hour chart shows the pair consolidated in the 20.80-21.05 area, and worth noting the simple moving averages (SMAs) reside above the spot price, which would be tested in the event of a hawkish than expected Federal Reserve.
Hourly chart
Upwards, the USD/MXN first resistance would be March 2 high at 20.7981. Breach of it would expose the 50 and 100-hour SMA at 20.84 and 20.8885, respectively. Once cleared, the next ceiling level would be the confluence of the 200-hour SMA and the 21.0000 figure.
Downwards, the USD/MXN first support would be 20.7000. A decisive break would expose 20.5783 March 2 low, followed by the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 20.5668 and the 200-DMA at 20.4060.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.704
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1228
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|20.8268
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.6609
|Daily SMA50
|20.5765
|Daily SMA100
|20.7098
|Daily SMA200
|20.4125
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.9313
|Previous Daily Low
|20.8186
|Previous Weekly High
|21.4682
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.8467
|Previous Monthly High
|20.7904
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.1571
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.8617
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.8882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.7865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.7463
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.6739
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.8992
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.9715
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.0118
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
