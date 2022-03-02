USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bullish, looking at 20.85/90

- USD/MXN holds bullish bias, approaching resistance zone 20.85/90.
- Consolidation above 20.70 to keep the momentum favoring the dollar.
- Slide under 20.47 to alleviate the pressure.
The USD/MXN is on its way to the highest daily close since late January. It is rising for the second day in a row, as it continues to rally after bottoming last week at 20.15. The cautions tone across financial markets is keeping emerging market currencies under some negative pressure.
The chart is biased to the upside in USD/MXN. Price remains so for above the 20.70 key level. If it consolidates, a test of the next critical resistance of 20.85/90 seems likely. The mentioned area is the last defence to 21.00. Above the next resistance stands at 21.25.
Technical indicators on the daily chart also support the upside. Momentum and the RSI are moving north. The RSI is near overbought levels but showing no signs of a correction.
A retreat back under 20.70 should alleviate the bullish tone, favoring a consolidation between 20.70 and 20.35 (intermediate level at 20.45/50). A decline below 20.35 could expose the next support at 20.25 and the January low of 20.15.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.7852
|Today Daily Change
|0.1435
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|20.6417
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.4614
|Daily SMA50
|20.5059
|Daily SMA100
|20.6466
|Daily SMA200
|20.3612
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.6791
|Previous Daily Low
|20.3914
|Previous Weekly High
|20.786
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.1571
|Previous Monthly High
|20.7904
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.1571
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.5692
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.5013
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.4624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.1746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.7501
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.8585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.0379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 after hot EU inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade deep in the negative territory below 1.1100 as the hot eurozone inflation data fail to help the shared currency find demand. Eurostat reported on Wednesday that the annual HICP jumped to 5.8% in February, surpassing the market expectation of 5.4%. The dollar holds its ground amid escalating Ukraine crisis, ahead of US ADP, Powell.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3300 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar holds firmer, as the sentiment remains dampened by global growth worries, courtesy of the Russia-Ukraine conflict-led surge in oil prices. Focus on US jobs, Powell's testimony.
Gold at the mercy of Russia-Ukraine news, key levels to watch
Gold price appears choppy but within a familiar range above the $1,900 mark, as the prevalent risk sentiment remains the main market driver amid updates surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3300 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar holds firmer, as the sentiment remains dampened by global growth worries, courtesy of the Russia-Ukraine conflict-led surge in oil prices. Focus on US jobs, Powell's testimony.
Altcoins explode as BTC prepares for the next leg
Bitcoin price experienced a massive surge in buying pressure that propelled it close to a crucial area of supply. Clearly, there is enough room for upside for BTC, suggesting that ETH and XRP are likely to follow its lead.