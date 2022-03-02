USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bullish, looking at 20.85/90

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/MXN holds bullish bias, approaching resistance zone 20.85/90.
  • Consolidation above 20.70 to keep the momentum favoring the dollar.
  • Slide under 20.47 to alleviate the pressure.

The USD/MXN is on its way to the highest daily close since late January. It is rising for the second day in a row, as it continues to rally after bottoming last week at 20.15. The cautions tone across financial markets is keeping emerging market currencies under some negative pressure.

The chart is biased to the upside in USD/MXN. Price remains so for above the 20.70 key level. If it consolidates, a test of the next critical resistance of 20.85/90 seems likely. The mentioned area is the last defence to 21.00. Above the next resistance stands at 21.25.

Technical indicators on the daily chart also support the upside. Momentum and the RSI are moving north. The RSI is near overbought levels but showing no signs of a correction.

A retreat back under 20.70 should alleviate the bullish tone, favoring a consolidation between 20.70 and 20.35 (intermediate level at 20.45/50). A decline below 20.35 could expose the next support at 20.25 and the January low of 20.15.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.7852
Today Daily Change 0.1435
Today Daily Change % 0.70
Today daily open 20.6417
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.4614
Daily SMA50 20.5059
Daily SMA100 20.6466
Daily SMA200 20.3612
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.6791
Previous Daily Low 20.3914
Previous Weekly High 20.786
Previous Weekly Low 20.1571
Previous Monthly High 20.7904
Previous Monthly Low 20.1571
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.5692
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.5013
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.4624
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.283
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.1746
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.7501
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.8585
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.0379

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 after hot EU inflation data

EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 after hot EU inflation data

EUR/USD continues to trade deep in the negative territory below 1.1100 as the hot eurozone inflation data fail to help the shared currency find demand. Eurostat reported on Wednesday that the annual HICP jumped to 5.8% in February, surpassing the market expectation of 5.4%. The dollar holds its ground amid escalating Ukraine crisis, ahead of US ADP, Powell. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell

GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3300 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar holds firmer, as the sentiment remains dampened by global growth worries, courtesy of the Russia-Ukraine conflict-led surge in oil prices. Focus on US jobs, Powell's testimony. 

GBP/USD News

Gold at the mercy of Russia-Ukraine news, key levels to watch

Gold at the mercy of Russia-Ukraine news, key levels to watch

Gold price appears choppy but within a familiar range above the $1,900 mark, as the prevalent risk sentiment remains the main market driver amid updates surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war.

Gold News

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell

GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell

GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3300 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar holds firmer, as the sentiment remains dampened by global growth worries, courtesy of the Russia-Ukraine conflict-led surge in oil prices. Focus on US jobs, Powell's testimony. 

GBP/USD News

Altcoins explode as BTC prepares for the next leg

Altcoins explode as BTC prepares for the next leg

Bitcoin price experienced a massive surge in buying pressure that propelled it close to a crucial area of supply. Clearly, there is enough room for upside for BTC, suggesting that ETH and XRP are likely to follow its lead.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures