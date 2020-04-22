USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bullish continuation pattern on D1 amid oil price sell-off

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/MXN's daily chart shows a bullish pennant pattern. 
  • A breakout looks likely, as Mexico's top export, oil, is taking a beating. 
  • Mexico's state oil company has been hit with a rating downgrade.

USD/MXN pair has created a pennant or a bullish continuation pattern on the daily chart. 

A pennant usually occurs following a notable uptrend and comprises of trendlines connecting a narrowing price range. 

A break above the top end, currently at 24.50 would confirm breakout or continuation of the rally from lows near 18.50 observed in February and open the doors to a re-test of March highs near 25.50. Alternatively, a downside break of the pennant would imply bearish reversal. 

However, with oil taking a beating, a bullish breakout looks likely. The West Texas Intermediate's May contract fell as low as -$37 on Monday on oversupply concerns. The June contract also tanked by over 40% on Tuesday. 

Pemex hit with downgrade

Moody's Investors Service downgraded bonds issued by Mexico’s state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos' (Pemex)  to below investment grade, following a similar move by rating agency Fitch. 

The decision to downgrade likely stemmed from Pemex’s high vulnerability to low commodities prices given its fragile liquidity position and excessive debt burden, according to Natural Gas Intelligence. 

The price of Pemex's export crude fell to minus -$2.37 per barrel on Monday - the first instance of negative price on record - marking over 100% decline from Friday's closing price of $14.35.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 24.4238
Today Daily Change 0.0304
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 24.3934
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.9236
Daily SMA50 21.9507
Daily SMA100 20.4201
Daily SMA200 19.9284
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.5393
Previous Daily Low 23.9743
Previous Weekly High 24.4315
Previous Weekly Low 23.2825
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.3235
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.1901
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.0654
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.7374
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.5004
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.6304
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.8673
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.1953

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD jumps back above 0.6300 amid solid Australian Retail Sales

AUD/USD jumps back above 0.6300 amid solid Australian Retail Sales

The recovery in AUD/USD picks up pace, as the bulls extend gains above 0.6300, in a delayed reaction to a solid rise in the Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data for March. Risk-off action in the Asian stocks could keep the further upside in check. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD

USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD

USD/JPY pressures leaning to the downside despite a bid in the USD. Bulls to find hard work of the upside as yen fulfills safe-haven status. COVID-19 has just got started with its economic destruction, bears smell the fear. 

USD/JPY News

WTI bears catch a breath despite downbeat API data

WTI bears catch a breath despite downbeat API data

While extending its recoveries from below $10 area, the lowest since 1999, WTI’s June contract registers 5.6% gains as soon as Tokyo opens for trading on Wednesday. API data registered another worrisome inventory build.

Oil News

Gold sidelined in Asia as deflation risks mount with oil price slide

Gold sidelined in Asia as deflation risks mount with oil price slide

Gold is lacking a clear direction bias in Asia, as the yellow metal trades largely unchanged on the day. Global deflation risks have increased with the oil price crash. Gold may come under pressure on mounting deflation risks. 

Gold News

S&P 500 Futures struggles to defy risk aversion amid mixed catalysts

S&P 500 Futures struggles to defy risk aversion amid mixed catalysts

S&P 500 Futures snaps two-day winning streak, but with little gains so far. US Senate passes a $484 billion stimulus package, 20 states ready to reopen. Coronavirus cure championed by US President Trump fails, more than 45,000 have died in the US due to the pandemic.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures