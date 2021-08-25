USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bullish bias intact, looking at a critical downtrend line

- Mexican peso under pressure on Wednesday, ends recovery.
- USD/MXN remains above 20.20, likely to test 20.40
After falling for two consecutive days, USD/MXN resumed the upside and climbed to 20.35, approaching Tuesday’s peak. The cross found support at 20.20, reaffirming the bullish short-term outlook.
The immediate support stands at 20.20, followed by 20.00/05 (20 and 55-day moving averages / horizontal level). A decline under 20.00 would alleviate the bullish pressure. At 19.85, an uptrend line is a dynamic support.
Technical indicators point to more gains and are approaching extreme overbought levels, but not there yet. The next resistance is seen at 20.40. A daily close above would clear the way for a test of the 20.55 critical area, where a horizontal resistance meets with a downtrend line. If reached, a correction seems likely, probably targeting 20.40. A break higher would strengthen the bullish bias.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.3225
|Today Daily Change
|0.1136
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|20.2089
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.0164
|Daily SMA50
|20.0362
|Daily SMA100
|20.002
|Daily SMA200
|20.115
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.3654
|Previous Daily Low
|20.1909
|Previous Weekly High
|20.4572
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.8453
|Previous Monthly High
|20.2515
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.7458
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.2576
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.2987
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.1447
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.0806
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.9702
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.3192
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.4296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.4937
