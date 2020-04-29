USD/MXN Price Analysis: Breaks 24.00 and tests 23.80, another key support

  • Mexican peso among top performers on Tuesday on risk appetite, Fed meeting.
  • USD/MXN testing uptrend line, bearish momentum intact.

The USD/MXN is falling for the third day in a row and below the 20-day moving average for the first time in a week. Technical indicators favour further declines.

The pair is testing the 23.80 support area, an uptrend line from late March lows. A break lower would target 23.60 and then comes April lows around 23.20.

The greenback needs to remain above 23.80 to avoid further losses. A recovery to 24.00 would alleviate the pressure. A daily close above would open the doors to more gains.

Overview
Today last price 23.8117
Today Daily Change -0.4891
Today Daily Change % -2.01
Today daily open 24.3008
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.1991
Daily SMA50 22.5579
Daily SMA100 20.6871
Daily SMA200 20.0684
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.8981
Previous Daily Low 24.2107
Previous Weekly High 25.2916
Previous Weekly Low 23.8631
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.4733
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.6355
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.0416
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.7825
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.3543
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.729
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.1572
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.4164

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

