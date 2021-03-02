USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bias still points to the upside despite the recovery of the Mexican peso

- Improvement in risk sentiment helps emerging-market assets, including MXN.
- Bias in USD/MXN points to the upside, faces resistance at 21.00.
The USD/MXN is trading around 20.65, moving sideways in the short-term. The improvement in risk sentiment kept the upside limited on Tuesday. At the same time, a precaution tone is still.
The main short-term outlook is USD/MXN still favors the upside. The key resistance stands at 20.75 that protects the key 21.00 level. A daily close above 21.00 would open the doors to more gains.
While above the 20.30/35 support, the momentum will continue to favor the upside. A break lower would point to further strength in the Mexican peso that should lead to a test of the 20.00/19.90 area.
The outlook continues to favor the US dollar that is facing resistance at 21.00. Higher equity prices in Wall Street should keep the USD/MXN away from 21.00. If stocks start to decline again, then a rally above 21.00 looks likely.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.6568
|Today Daily Change
|0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|20.6504
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.3179
|Daily SMA50
|20.0954
|Daily SMA100
|20.2878
|Daily SMA200
|21.1907
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.877
|Previous Daily Low
|20.5775
|Previous Weekly High
|21.0483
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.3502
|Previous Monthly High
|21.0483
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.8822
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.6919
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.7626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.5262
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.4021
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.2268
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.8257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.0011
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.1252
