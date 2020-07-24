USD/MXN Price Analysis: Another flat week above 22.00, how long could the consolidation last?

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso tested levels under 22.20 but it was rejected.
  • Key technical levels to watch in USD/MXN: 22.20 and 22.60.

The USD/MXN is about to end the week modestly lower, but overall it continues to trade sideways. For the fourth time in a row it will post a weekly close near 22.40.

The daily chart shows the cross capped between to key areas. On the upside, 22.60 is becoming more important. Around that level a horizontal resistance is seen but also a downtrend line and the 20 and 55-day moving averages. A consolidation clearly above would likely clear the way to more gains, targeting first 22.90 and then 23.20.

During the week, USD/MXN traded below 22.20 but the Mexican peso failed to consolidate those levels. It rose back above. The mentioned are continues to be a critical support. A close below would expose 22.00, leaving the cross vulnerable to more losses.

USD/MXN daily chart

 

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 22.3745
Today Daily Change -0.1470
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 22.5215
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.5938
Daily SMA50 22.5103
Daily SMA100 23.115
Daily SMA200 21.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.5551
Previous Daily Low 22.2584
Previous Weekly High 22.7795
Previous Weekly Low 22.253
Previous Monthly High 23.2298
Previous Monthly Low 21.4609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.4417
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.3717
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.3349
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.1482
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.0381
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.6316
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.7417
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.9284

 

 

