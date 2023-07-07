USD/MXN: Peso pares the biggest daily slump since March ahead of Mexico inflation, US NFP

- USD/MXN takes offers to refresh intraday low, consolidates biggest daily gain in four months.
- Risk-aversion, hawkish Fed bets underpin US Dollar strength despite latest pullback amid pre-NFP anxiety.
- Mexican Peso’s repeated bounces off 17.00 tease countertrend traders amid upbeat fundamentals.
- Mexico inflation data, US employment report for June eyed for fresh impulse.
USD/MXN bulls take a breather around the intraday low of 17.20 as it positions for the top-tier data from Mexico and the US on early Friday. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair consolidates the biggest daily gains in three months, marked the previous day, while retreating from the highest levels in a month.
While the pre-data positioning weighs on the USD/MXN price, sour sentiment in the market and concerns favoring more rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) put a floor under the prices.
The market’s risk aversion escalates as mostly upbeat US jobs data underpin hawkish Fed bets, even as recession fears loom and the China-linked headlines aren’t impressive. Additionally, the US-China tension is an extra burden for the sentiment, which in turn allows the US Dollar to grind higher.
Thursday’s strong US ADP Employment Change propelled the market’s bets on the Fed’s 0.25% rate hike in July to around 95%. However, However, the odds of witnessing a policy pivot have been on the spike after the US central bank paused the rate lift trajectory in July.
Talking about the data, US ADP Employment Change marked the largest one-month increase since February 2022, to 497K for June versus 228K expected and 267K prior (revised). That said, the ISM Services PMI also improved to 53.9 for the said month from 50.3 in May, versus the market expectation of 51.0. Further, the Challenges Job Cuts also slumps to 40.709K from 80.089K previous readings. However, the JOLTS Job Openings drops to 9.8M from 10.103M, compared to analysts’ estimation of 9.93M. It should be noted that the Initial Jobless Claims also rises to 248K for the week ended on June 30, versus 245K expected and 236K previous readings (revised).
Elsewhere, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in China to address “unfair practices” termed by the Biden administration per Reuters. The policymaker will meet China's Premier Li Qiang and former economy tsar Liu He, who is a close confidant of President Xi Jinping, the news said. Recently, China's Finance Ministry said, “We hope US to take 'concrete' actions to create favorable environment for healthy development of economic, trade ties between China and US,” per Reuters.
On the other hand, Mexican Consumer Confidence for May improved earlier in the day and the Oil price also remains firmer, eyeing the second consecutive weekly gain, which in turn allows the MXN to remain firmer versus the US Dollar.
Looking forward, Mexico’s Headline, Core and 12-month Inflation data for June will be crucial as Banxico stays ready to increase the benchmark interest rates if needed. On the other hand, traders will pay attention to the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), expected to ease to 225K from 339K, for clear directions. Should the jobs report arrive as positive, the US Dollar can witness further upside.
Technical analysis
USD/MXN bears need to conquer the previous resistance line stretched from early June, close to 17.09 at the latest, to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.2129
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0290
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|17.2419
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.1391
|Daily SMA50
|17.4687
|Daily SMA100
|17.8723
|Daily SMA200
|18.6398
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.382
|Previous Daily Low
|16.999
|Previous Weekly High
|17.1791
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0456
|Previous Monthly High
|17.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.0243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.2357
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.1453
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.8247
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.6503
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.4163
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.5906
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.7992
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD corrective bounce off 0.6600 appears elusive ahead of US NFP
AUD/USD struggles to defend the corrective bounce off the weekly low around 0.6625 amid the early hours of Friday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair dropped in the last two consecutive days while refreshing the weekly low on Thursday.
EUR/USD: ECB’s Lagarde, US NFP to resolve indecision near 1.0900
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0890 as it portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the US employment report from June and a speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde. The Euro pair struggles to defend the previous day’s U-turn from the short-term key support line.
Gold defends $1,900 but for how long? US Nonfarm Payrolls holds the key Premium
Gold price is licking its wounds while holding above the $1,900 threshold on the final trading day of the week. Traders eagerly await the all-important United States Nonfarm Payrolls data for placing fresh directional bets on Gold price.
Lido DAO price stands safe from falling below $1.500 solely due to its investors’ HODLing
Lido DAO price has noted a macro sideways movement since May, with the current value of the asset sitting only 4% above its worth from two months ago. While the volatility in the market brought losses and profits to many, the most consistent investors that stood throughout the turmoil happened to LDO holders.
Will analysts get NFP right this time?
Economists are more optimistic about how many jobs were created in the US last month. But, that might be an over-correction from consistently underestimating the resilience of the labor market this year. But, there are other factors that make predicting Friday's release a little more difficult.