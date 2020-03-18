USD/MXN New York Price Forecast: Dollar historical giant move up vs. MXN

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/MXN is having one of the biggest and fastest rally ever recorded. 
  • USD/MXN is challenging the 24.00 level.
 

USD/MXN daily chart

 

USD/MXN is on fire as investors are hoarding USD across the board. The spot is trading well above the main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the long term. The bulls would want to break above the 24.00 resistance in order to continue the advance towards the 24.50 and 25.00 price levels. On the other hand, support can be expected near 23.50, 23.00 and 22.50 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 23.9648
Today Daily Change 1.0120
Today Daily Change % 4.41
Today daily open 22.9528
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.188
Daily SMA50 19.3126
Daily SMA100 19.2434
Daily SMA200 19.3115
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.2396
Previous Daily Low 22.469
Previous Weekly High 22.9881
Previous Weekly Low 20.3001
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.9452
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.7634
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.5347
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.1166
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.7641
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.3052
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.6577
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.0758

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

