USD/MXN moves lower to near 17.16 ahead of Mexico Retail Sales, US Consumer Sentiment

  • USD/CAD moves sideways with a positive bias toward an upward direction.
  • US Dollar rose as investors’ sentiment toward Fed rate cuts diminished.
  • The upcoming US and Mexican elections could put further pressure on MXN.

USD/MXN trims its intraday gain and continues its losing streak for the third straight session, trading near 17.16 during the European trading hours on Friday. However, the US Dollar (USD) received upward support as market participants have trimmed their bets on speculation of early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March, which could be attributed to the robust key economic data from the United States (US).

Additionally, the geopolitical tension in the Middle East turned the investors’ sentiment into risk aversion, which caused the increased demand for the US Dollar (USD). Additionally, the higher US bond yields contribute support to underpinning the Greenback. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons trade at 4.35% and 4.15%, respectively, by the press time.

US Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic delivered remarks on Thursday at an event hosted by the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. Bostic mentioned that the Fed's base case is to contemplate rate cuts in the third quarter, while also leaving open the possibility for an earlier commencement of the rate cut cycle, depending on inflation figures. Furthermore, traders will closely watch the US preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, anticipating an improvement in January.

On Mexico’s side, markets have a sentiment that the upcoming 2024 elections in both Mexico and the US could potentially put further pressure on the performance of the Mexican Peso. Throughout the week, Mexico's economic calendar did not feature notable events, and market participants are now looking forward to the release of November's Retail Sales data on Friday. Projections indicate a month-over-month and year-over-year decrease at 0.5% and 3.2%, respectively, falling short of the previous figures.

USD/MXN: additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.1654
Today Daily Change -0.0226
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 17.188
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.9917
Daily SMA50 17.1585
Daily SMA100 17.4276
Daily SMA200 17.3708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.2393
Previous Daily Low 17.1526
Previous Weekly High 17.0643
Previous Weekly Low 16.7842
Previous Monthly High 17.5653
Previous Monthly Low 16.8611
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.1857
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.2062
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.1473
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.1066
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.0606
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.234
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.3207

 

 

