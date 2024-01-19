USD/MXN moves lower to near 17.16 ahead of Mexico Retail Sales, US Consumer Sentiment

- USD/CAD moves sideways with a positive bias toward an upward direction.
- US Dollar rose as investors’ sentiment toward Fed rate cuts diminished.
- The upcoming US and Mexican elections could put further pressure on MXN.
USD/MXN trims its intraday gain and continues its losing streak for the third straight session, trading near 17.16 during the European trading hours on Friday. However, the US Dollar (USD) received upward support as market participants have trimmed their bets on speculation of early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March, which could be attributed to the robust key economic data from the United States (US).
Additionally, the geopolitical tension in the Middle East turned the investors’ sentiment into risk aversion, which caused the increased demand for the US Dollar (USD). Additionally, the higher US bond yields contribute support to underpinning the Greenback. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons trade at 4.35% and 4.15%, respectively, by the press time.
US Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic delivered remarks on Thursday at an event hosted by the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. Bostic mentioned that the Fed's base case is to contemplate rate cuts in the third quarter, while also leaving open the possibility for an earlier commencement of the rate cut cycle, depending on inflation figures. Furthermore, traders will closely watch the US preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, anticipating an improvement in January.
On Mexico’s side, markets have a sentiment that the upcoming 2024 elections in both Mexico and the US could potentially put further pressure on the performance of the Mexican Peso. Throughout the week, Mexico's economic calendar did not feature notable events, and market participants are now looking forward to the release of November's Retail Sales data on Friday. Projections indicate a month-over-month and year-over-year decrease at 0.5% and 3.2%, respectively, falling short of the previous figures.
USD/MXN: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1654
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0226
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|17.188
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9917
|Daily SMA50
|17.1585
|Daily SMA100
|17.4276
|Daily SMA200
|17.3708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.2393
|Previous Daily Low
|17.1526
|Previous Weekly High
|17.0643
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7842
|Previous Monthly High
|17.5653
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.8611
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.2062
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.1473
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.1066
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.0606
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.234
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.3207
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
