USD/MXN: Mexican Peso's 90-day correlation with oil is strongest in four years

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • The positive correlation between Mexico's peso (MXN) and oil is strongest in four years. 
  • With markets worried about global growth, the correlation is likely to remain strong in the near term.

USD/MXN's 90-day correlation co-efficient with oil has declined to -0.93, the lowest level since February 2016. 

Essentially, the positive relationship between peso and oil is now at its strongest in four years. 

Correlation does not mean causation. However, that argument does not hold ground in this case, as  Mexico's vast oil reserves provide collateral for financing. Peso, therefore, tends to move in line with oil prices. 

The correlation has strengthened recently, as the coronavirus outbreak in the first quarter triggered recession fears, sending oil lower by 67 percent. The peso also tanked by 25 percent in the January to March period. 

At press time, USD/MXN is trading at 24.04 and a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude is changing hands at $25.90. 

Focus on OPEC+ meeting

OPEC+, a loose group of 24 oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, are scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss output cuts to rebalance markets and support oil prices. 

Most industry experts including analysts at Goldman Sachs and Darren Woods, CEO of Exxon Mobile, are of the opinion that the demand side has weakened significantly due to the virus-induced slowdown in the global economy and output cuts may fall short of rebalancing the market. 

Hence, price rallies, if any, on potential output cuts deals could be short-lived, more so, as a V-shaped economic recovery is increasingly looking unlikely. 

Technical levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 24.0633
Today Daily Change 0.0214
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 24.0419
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.8166
Daily SMA50 21.0389
Daily SMA100 20.0334
Daily SMA200 19.7143
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.7904
Previous Daily Low 23.9342
Previous Weekly High 25.0559
Previous Weekly Low 23.3423
Previous Monthly High 25.459
Previous Monthly Low 19.1536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.2613
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.4634
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.7206
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.3993
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.8643
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.5768
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.1118
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.4331

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

