USD/MXN: Mexican peso loses a key technical level, pair likely to approach 23.00

- The Mexican peso and Brazilian Real, the worst performers on Monday.
- USD/MXN rises above 22.50, a critical technical level, clearing the way to more gains.
The USD/MXN pair is trading above the 22.50 area, a key technical level, up for the fifth day in a row. It peaked at 22.63, the highest level in a week and it could post the strongest close since mid-July. A stronger US dollar and technical factors boosted the pair.
The greenback started to recover ground on Friday, and it accelerated on Monday. Among the most affected is the Mexican peso. The USD/MXN gained speed after breaking the 22.45 area. The mentioned zone contains horizontal resistance, the 20 and 55-day moving average and a short-term downtrend. A consolidation above would likely lead to more gains, targeting 22.80/90. If the USD/MXN retreats under 22.50, the bullish momentum will ease. The next support is 22.15/20.
Not even higher equity prices in Wall Street or the rally in crude oil prices (WTI rose above $41) are helping the Mexican peso on Monday. The positive tone regarding US stock is not reflected across emerging markets.
Analysts at CIBC hold a view of a gradual depreciation of the Mexican peso against the US dollar, taking into account the outlook for the local economy. They explain that the combination of deep recession and low inflation provides room for further cuts on the policy rate, thus leading to the continuity of lower carry-trade return.
Regarding the economy, CIBC economists consider the deep recession taking place in Mexico damages tax collection and increases the pressure for more fiscal spending. They see a government response below expectations and highlighted strategy of President Lopez Obrador to increase the role of the state energy sector. “These government strategies damage even more business confidence, thus jeopardizing private investments.”
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.59
|Today Daily Change
|0.3117
|Today Daily Change %
|1.40
|Today daily open
|22.2783
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.382
|Daily SMA50
|22.3563
|Daily SMA100
|23.1698
|Daily SMA200
|21.1687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.2986
|Previous Daily Low
|21.9774
|Previous Weekly High
|22.3328
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.8473
|Previous Monthly High
|23.0953
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.8473
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.1759
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.1001
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.0709
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.8635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.7496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.3922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.506
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.7134
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
