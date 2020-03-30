USD/MXN: Mexican Peso could erase last week's gain if risk sentiment sours

NEWS
  • MXN, last week's top performer, remains vulnerable to renewed risk-off in stocks, according to Goldman Sachs. 
  • USD/MXN is gaining altitude in Asia amid losses in the US stock futures. 

Mexican Peso (MXN) could give up some of the gains seen last week if the risk assets come under pressure, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. 

The oversold MXN picked up a bid and rose by more than 4% last week, pushing USD/MXN lower from levels above 25 to 22.83, as the global equities witnessed a recovery rally, possibly on the back of the US Federal Reserve's decision to launch an open-ended asset purchase program and the US Senate's approval of the $2 trillion fiscal stimulus program. 

The bearish momentum in oil also weakened with West Texas Intermediate trading well within the preceding week's high and low. 

However, the global equities may not be out of the woods yet, as, in the West, the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak is only just beginning, according to Goldman Sachs analysts. 

"Without medical breakthroughs of some kind, the next few weeks could be challenging for markets as we price in a deep global recession," Goldman Sachs strategist Zach Pandl noted, according to ZeroHedge. 

As a result, global equities could again feel the pull of gravity, pushing the MXN lower. The USD/MXN pair is currently trading near 23.35, representing a 1.8% rise on the day. 

The MXN is flashing red, as the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a more than 1% drop on the day. Japan's Nikkei index, the Shanghai Composite and South Korea's Kospi index are also trading in the negative territory. 

Technical levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 23.6956
Today Daily Change 0.3037
Today Daily Change % 1.30
Today daily open 23.3919
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.1823
Daily SMA50 20.159
Daily SMA100 19.6381
Daily SMA200 19.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23.6206
Previous Daily Low 22.8617
Previous Weekly High 25.459
Previous Weekly Low 22.8617
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.3307
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.1516
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.9622
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.5325
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.2033
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.7211
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.0503
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

