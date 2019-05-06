USD/MXN: Mexican peso consolidates gains as Mexico-US talks begin

- The Mexican peso and Turkish lira, top performers on Wednesday.
- USD/MXN remains near 19.50 despite US Dollar strength.
The Mexican peso is about to post another daily gain versus the US Dollar as it continues to recover from multi-month lows but still remains below the level it had a week ago, before the US tariffs announcement.
A correction after the rally, optimism about a potential agreement and also the start of the talks today in Washington supported the recovery of the Mexican peso. The USD/MXN bottomed during the American session at 19.46 but rebounded. As of writing is hovering around 19.50/52, posting a modest daily loss for the day.
The Mexican peso is among the few currencies to the up against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The greenback recovered after a sharp decline and reversed sharply, erasing all losses but not versus the peso.
Mexican officials have hopes negotiating a deal with the White House over the next few days in order to avoid a 5% import tariff that US President Trump said would begin June 10 if Mexico does not take clear action to limit the flow of immigrants. In a few minutes, a meeting on immigration will take place.
USD/MXN Levels
The main trend still points to the upside, but the strength eased over the last few days. A consolidation below 19.50 would point to the next strong support that stands at 19.30. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 19.65/70 and above, a daily close on top of 19.82 would likely lead to a test of the 19.95/20.00 critical barrier.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.5253
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0379
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|19.5632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.1889
|Daily SMA50
|19.0787
|Daily SMA100
|19.122
|Daily SMA200
|19.3556
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.8385
|Previous Daily Low
|19.5179
|Previous Weekly High
|19.8284
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.0176
|Previous Monthly High
|19.8284
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.7907
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.6404
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.716
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.4412
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.3192
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.1205
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.7619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.9605
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.0825
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs
The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.
GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further
The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data
ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.
World trade heading for the worst year since 2009
The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth.
Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330
The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.