USD/MXN: Mexican peso consolidates gains as Mexico-US talks begin

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The Mexican peso and Turkish lira, top performers on Wednesday. 
  • USD/MXN remains near 19.50 despite US Dollar strength. 

The Mexican peso is about to post another daily gain versus the US Dollar as it continues to recover from multi-month lows but still remains below the level it had a week ago, before the US tariffs announcement. 

A correction after the rally, optimism about a potential agreement and also the start of the talks today in Washington supported the recovery of the Mexican peso. The USD/MXN bottomed during the American session at 19.46 but rebounded. As of writing is hovering around 19.50/52, posting a modest daily loss for the day. 

The Mexican peso is among the few currencies to the up against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The greenback recovered after a sharp decline and reversed sharply, erasing all losses but not versus the peso. 

Mexican officials have hopes negotiating a deal with the White House over the next few days in order to avoid a 5% import tariff that US President Trump said would begin June 10 if Mexico does not take clear action to limit the flow of immigrants. In a few minutes, a meeting on immigration will take place. 

USD/MXN Levels 

The main trend still points to the upside, but the strength eased over the last few days. A consolidation below 19.50 would point to the next strong support that stands at 19.30. On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 19.65/70 and above, a daily close on top of 19.82 would likely lead to a test of the 19.95/20.00 critical barrier. 

More levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.5253
Today Daily Change -0.0379
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 19.5632
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.1889
Daily SMA50 19.0787
Daily SMA100 19.122
Daily SMA200 19.3556
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.8385
Previous Daily Low 19.5179
Previous Weekly High 19.8284
Previous Weekly Low 19.0176
Previous Monthly High 19.8284
Previous Monthly Low 18.7907
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.6404
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.716
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.4412
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.3192
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.1205
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.7619
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.9605
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.0825

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs

EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs

The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further

GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further

The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data

USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data

ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.

USD/JPY News

World trade heading for the worst year since 2009

World trade heading for the worst year since 2009

The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth. 

Read more

Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330

Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330

The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.

Gold News

