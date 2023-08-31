USD/MXN: Mexican Peso bulls turn cautious around 16.70 ahead of Fed inflation

- USD/MXN struggles for clear directions ahead of key data.
- Mixed prints of Mexican Q2 GDP, Fiscal Balance prod Peso buyers.
- US Dollar remains depressed as a slew of data advocates Fed policy pivot.
- US Core PCE Price Index for August eyed for directions ahead of Friday’s NFP.
USD/MXN remains sidelined on the day, as well as on a weekly basis, as it seesaws around 16.72 amid early Thursday, after witnessing downbeat performance the previous day and the last week.
That said, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the mixed data from Mexico, as well as the cautious mood ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for August.
Also read: US Dollar Index: DXY drops to 103.00 on Fed policy concerns, US PCE Inflation in focus
Earlier in the week, Mexico’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth eased to 0.8% QoQ versus 0.9% expected and 1.0% prior. However, the nation’s Fiscal Balance in Pesos improved to -77.562B in July from -258.05B in previous readings.
On the other hand, the downside prints of the US statistics bolstered the call of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy pivot and weighed on the US Dollar, as well as the Treasury bond yields. That said, the second readings of the US second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized declined to 2.1% from 2.4% initial forecasts while the GDP Price Index also eased to 2.0% versus the first readings of 2.2%. Further, the preliminary readings of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Prices also edged lower to 2.5% from 2.6% prior estimations for the said period. More importantly, the ADP Employment Change dropped to 177K compared to 195K market forecasts and 371K previous readings (revised from 324K).
Earlier in the week, the US consumer sentiment and activity data, as well as the housing market numbers, favored dovish calls about the US central bank and weighed on the US Dollar, as well as the USD/MXN price.
It should be noted that the market’s optimism also weighs on the USD/MXN prices amid hopes of an end to the higher rates. While portraying the mood, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped for three consecutive days to the lowest level in two weeks, making rounds to 103.15-10 of late. That said, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain pressured at the lowest levels in three weeks, around 4.11% by the press time whereas the S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive by the press time.
Looking ahead, the US Core PCE Price Index for August, expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% MoM but edge higher to 4.2% YoY from 4.1% prior, will direct the USD/MXN pair moves.
Technical analysis
A one-month-old symmetrical triangle restricts USD/MXN moves between 16.70 and 16.85.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.7477
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|16.7419
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9965
|Daily SMA50
|16.9766
|Daily SMA100
|17.3237
|Daily SMA200
|18.0877
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.8036
|Previous Daily Low
|16.7269
|Previous Weekly High
|17.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7366
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.7743
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7114
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.6808
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.6347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.8341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16.8646
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recaptures 0.6500 on Australian Capex beat, mixed Chinese PMIs
AUD/USD is extending gains to recapture 0.6500 after the Australian Private Capex data beat estimates with 2.8% in Q2. The Aussie shrugged off mixed Chinese NBS PMI reports amid a broadly weaker US Dollar. US PCE inflation data awaited.
EUR/USD pierces 100-DMA hurdle ahead of Eurozone, US inflation clues
EUR/USD bulls prod the 100-DMA hurdle while printing the mild gains around a two-week high during early Thursday. The Euro pair cheers the broadly downbeat US Dollar amid the dovish Fed bias ahead of the key inflation numbers from the Eurozone and the US.
Gold: Falling wedge lures XAU/USD bulls, focus on $1,980 and Fed inflation
Gold prints mild gains at the highest level in four weeks while confirming a bullish chart formation on early Thursday, up 0.10% intraday near $1,945. The precious metal cheers the broad US Dollar weakness, as well as hopes of witnessing China's stimulus, to please the buyers.
Investors' skepticism outshines Robinhood wallet’s addition of BTC and DOGE
Robinhood made headlines when it first joined the crypto space and has since been attempting to establish itself. Working together successfully is not easy, and in order to reach the hearts of investors, the company needs to do a little more.
No game-changer but US data highlights weaknesses in the economy
The recovery in equity markets appears to have stalled on Wednesday as traders likely eye the big economic releases later in the week. The ADP and revised GDP numbers may attract some attention but they were never likely to have too great an impact.