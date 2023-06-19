USD/MXN maintains early gains amidst low liquidity, traders brace for Powell’s Congress appearance

- USD/MXN stays strong despite a slight retreat; lower European equities dampen market sentiment.
- Fed Chair Powell’s upcoming Congress testimony draws focus; chances for a July rate hike by the Fed are estimated at 73.2%.
- Bank of Mexico is likely to keep rates unchanged; inflation trends are set to influence future rate decisions.
USD/MXN clings to its earlier gains after hitting a daily high of 17.1717 and retreats below the 17.1000 figure due to thin liquidity conditions in the observance of the Juneteenth holiday. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 17.0784, almost unchanged.
Investors are cautious about Powell’s address to Congress, as Fed hints at possible rate hikes and the Mexican Peso at the mercy of Banxico’s decision
European equities closed on a lower note portraying a risk-off mood. Therefore, the Mexican Peso (MXN), often viewed as a risk-sensitive currency, weakened, but it’s trimming its earlier losses.
During the week, traders would remain focused on the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s appearance at the US Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. Nevertheless, most market participants estimate he would not change his latest press conference tone after he and his colleagues held rates unchanged at 5.00%-5.25%.
However, Powell and Co. suggested the Fed still has ammunition for at least 50 bps rate hikes toward the year’s end, according to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) dot plots. More than half of the Fed members see rates above 5.50%, a hawkish posture that Jerome Powell weighed on the downside at the post-FOMC decision press conference.
Nevertheless, the CME FedWatch Tool suggests odds for a 25 bps increase at the July meeting at 73.2%. After that, futures do not expect an additional hike, as seen in the last week’s US equity markets, which rallied to new yearly highs.
The US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s value against a basket of peers, climbs 0.21%, at 102.515.
On the Mexican front, recent commentaries by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) officials suggested the central bank is set to keep rates unchanged at the June 22 meeting. Banxico’s Governor, Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, said that rates would not be changed for at least a couple of sessions. However, in the last week, Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath suggested that three meetings would be unnecessary.
Ahead of Banxico¿s decision, inflation in Mexico for the first half of June would be revealed, expected to continue its downtrend and not to change the central bank’s decision after the report.
USD/MXN Key Technical Levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.0767
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|17.0738
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.4948
|Daily SMA50
|17.7314
|Daily SMA100
|18.1001
|Daily SMA200
|18.8469
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1894
|Previous Daily Low
|17.0243
|Previous Weekly High
|17.3353
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0243
|Previous Monthly High
|18.078
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.4203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.0874
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.1264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0022
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9307
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.8371
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1674
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.261
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.3325
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
