USD/MXN loses momentum below the 16.80 area ahead of Mexico’s GDP, US CB Consumer Confidence

- USD/MXN loses momentum near 16.77 amid the USD weakness.
- Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell said that additional rate hikes cannot be ruled out if required.
- Banxico’s policymakers cited the potential additional rate hikes to ease inflationary pressures.
- Market players will keep an eye on Mexico’s GDP, US CB Consumer Confidence.
USD/MXN extends its downside during the early European session on Tuesday. The pair currently trades around 16.77, losing 0.11% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD against six other major currencies, loses traction for the second consecutive day. Market participants await the US top-tier economic data and Mexican Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter for fresh impetus.
Regarding the Jackson Hole Symposium, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell stated that the additional rate hike cannot be ruled out if required, it would be determined by incoming data. According to World Interest Rates Probabilities (WIRP), the market discounts modest odds of a hike in September, but the probability of a 25 basis point (bps) hike in November increased to nearly 70%. About the data, the US Dallas Federal Reserve Manufacturing Index for August rose to -17.2 from -20 prior, better than the estimation of -21.6.
On the other hand, Banxico’s policymakers cited the potential additional rate hikes to ease inflationary pressures. This, in turn, boosts the Mexican Peso (MXN) against the US dollar and acts as a headwind for USD/MXN. Furthermore, Mexico, Latin America’s second-largest economy, will release GDP data on Tuesday. The annual growth figure is expected to remain unchanged at 3.7% while the monthly figure is expected to grow 0.9%.
Market participants will also monitor the US CB Consumer Confidence for August and JOLTs Job Opening for July due later in the day. The attention will shift to the highly anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls data on Friday. Traders will take cues and find trading opportunities around USD/MXN.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.7693
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0205
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|16.7898
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0148
|Daily SMA50
|16.9925
|Daily SMA100
|17.351
|Daily SMA200
|18.1138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.796
|Previous Daily Low
|16.6945
|Previous Weekly High
|17.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7366
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.7572
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.7333
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7242
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.6586
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.6227
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.8257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.8616
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16.9272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.0800s ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading firmer above 1.0800, moving away from over a two-month low. The pair is supported by a modest USD downtick. Retreating US bond yields and a positive risk tone turn out to be key factors weighing on the Greenback ahead of the US jobs and sentiment data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2850 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is holding on to the renewed upside, heading toward 1.2850 in the European morning on Tuesday. The extended retreat in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields underpin the pair. Focus shifts to the m id-tier US economic data for fresh cues.
Gold nears key $1,940 resistance amid US data focus
Gold Price defends the previous weekly recovery, the first in five, as it rises for the second consecutive day amid the broad US Dollar weakness. Also adding strength to the XAU/USD rebound is the cautious optimism in the market, as well as the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
New PEPE coin debuts amid skepticism; critics believe original will prevail
PEPE, faced intense backlash after developers stole and sold nearly $15 million worth of tokens on the open market. This caused the meme coin to tank 17%. But a new meme coin seems to have emerged on the Ethereum chain.
The week ahead: Anticipated economic data for the upcoming week
US JOLTs Job Openings in July at 9.582M, hinting at stable conditions amid tight labour markets. EU German CPI held at 0.3%, while US Q2 GDP at 2.4% reflects effective economic planning.