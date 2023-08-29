USD/MXN loses momentum below the 16.80 area ahead of Mexico’s GDP, US CB Consumer Confidence

USD/MXN extends its downside during the early European session on Tuesday. The pair currently trades around 16.77, losing 0.11% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD against six other major currencies, loses traction for the second consecutive day. Market participants await the US top-tier economic data and Mexican Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter for fresh impetus. Regarding the Jackson Hole Symposium, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell stated that the additional rate hike cannot be ruled out if required, it would be determined by incoming data. According to World Interest Rates Probabilities (WIRP), the market discounts modest odds of a hike in September, but the probability of a 25 basis point (bps) hike in November increased to nearly 70%. About the data, the US Dallas Federal Reserve Manufacturing Index for August rose to -17.2 from -20 prior, better than the estimation of -21.6. On the other hand, Banxico’s policymakers cited the potential additional rate hikes to ease inflationary pressures. This, in turn, boosts the Mexican Peso (MXN) against the US dollar and acts as a headwind for USD/MXN. Furthermore, Mexico, Latin America’s second-largest economy, will release GDP data on Tuesday. The annual growth figure is expected to remain unchanged at 3.7% while the monthly figure is expected to grow 0.9%. Market participants will also monitor the US CB Consumer Confidence for August and JOLTs Job Opening for July due later in the day. The attention will shift to the highly anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls data on Friday. Traders will take cues and find trading opportunities around USD/MXN.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.