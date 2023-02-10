USD/MXN licks Banxico inflicted wounds near 18.80 with eyes on US data

- USD/MXN pares Banxico-led losses ahead of US consumer-centric data.
- Banxico surprised markets with 0.50% rate hike versus 25 bps expected.
- Recession fears seem to underpin US Dollar rebound after Fed talks, US statistics weighed on the greenback.
- US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, inflation expectations eyed ahead of next week’s US CPI.
USD/MXN seesaws around 18.80 as it consolidates the weekly loss, as well as the daily fall, while heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair fades the Banxico-led moves as the US dollar picks up bids amid a cautious mood in the market.
The Mexican central bank, namely Banxico, surprised markets by announcing 50 basis points (bps) rate hike on Thursday. With this, Banxico surpassed market forecasts of a 0.25% rate lift while citing an effort to tame inflation fears with the increase of the benchmark rate to 11.0%.
On the other hand, the US Dollar suffered from the increase in the weekly initial jobless claims, as well as the downbeat comments from Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) President Thomas Barkin. That said, the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 196K versus 190K expected and 183K prior. “The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending January 28 was 1,688,000, an increase of 38,000 from the previous week's revised level," said the US Department of Labor (DOL) showed on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Fed’s Barkin appeared too dovish while suggesting rate cuts as he said that it would make sense for the Fed to steer "more deliberately" from here due to lagged effects of policy. Previously, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hesitated in cheering the upbeat US jobs report and raised fears of no more hawkish moves from the US central bank.
While delving deeper into the recent moves, the widest negative difference between the US 10-year and 2-year Treasury bond yields since 1980 amplified the recession woes the previous day. The yield curve inversion remains around the same level as both these key bond yields stay inactive near 3.67% and 4.49% respectively by the press time. The same favor the market’s rush towards risk safety and underpins the US Dollar rebound. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints mild gains around 103.38 at the latest.
Moving on, the early signals for the next week’s US inflation data, namely preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations for February, will be crucial for immediate directions. Considering the upbeat expectations from the scheduled data, as well as the recession woes, the currency pair is likely to witness further recovery.
Technical analysis
USD/MXN remains directed towards the multi-month low of 18.50, marked earlier in February, unless providing a daily closing beyond the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding $19.20.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.7976
|Today Daily Change
|0.0111
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|18.7865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.828
|Daily SMA50
|19.2235
|Daily SMA100
|19.4914
|Daily SMA200
|19.8126
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.9961
|Previous Daily Low
|18.7356
|Previous Weekly High
|18.9885
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.5082
|Previous Monthly High
|19.5361
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5663
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.8351
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.8966
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.6826
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.5788
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.4221
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.9432
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.0999
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.2037
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
