  • The Mexican peso resumes the decline versus the dollar.
  • USD/MXN likely to rise further while above 20.70.
  • USD/COP and USD/CLP hit record highs.

After a two-day correction, the USD/MXN resumed the upside and jumped to 20.78, matching the July high. A stronger US dollar across the board boosted the pair on Monday as risk aversion prevails.

In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling by 0.38% and the Nasdaq slides by 2.01%. US yields are sharply lower as the demand for Treasuries strengthens as investors look for safety.

Emerging markets under pressure

Stocks are also falling in Emerging Markets. Mexico’s IPC drops 0.51%, Brazil’s Bovespa tumbles 1.70%. Among currencies, the Chilean peso and the Colombian peso hit a new record low. USD/CLP traded above 1,000 and the USD/COP above 4,500 for the first time. The USD/BRL (Brazilian real) is up 1.78% at 5.34.

The negative global growth outlook and higher interest rates contribute to keep driving the dollar higher versus EM currencies, including the Mexican peso.

The USD/MXN is testing the July high and as long as it remains above 20.70 more gains seem likely. The next resistance is located at 20.90, the last defence to 21.00. On the flip side, a decline back below 20.45 would alleviate the bullish pressure.

Technical levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.7364
Today Daily Change 0.2692
Today Daily Change % 1.32
Today daily open 20.4672
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.2697
Daily SMA50 20.0628
Daily SMA100 20.1946
Daily SMA200 20.4294
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.5886
Previous Daily Low 20.3647
Previous Weekly High 20.7866
Previous Weekly Low 20.215
Previous Monthly High 20.7028
Previous Monthly Low 19.4709
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.4502
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.5031
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.3583
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.2495
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.1344
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.5823
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.6974
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.8062

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

