USD/MXN jumps to monthly high above 19.30 after Finance Minister's surprise resignation

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • In a surprise decision, Mexican Finance Minister Urzua announced his resignation.
  • President Obrador named Deputy Finance Minister Arturo Herrera as his replacement.
  • USD/MXN spikes to its highest level since early June at 19.33

The Mexican peso came under heavy selling pressure in the early trading hours of the American session after Mexican Finance Minister Urzua announced his resignation citing deep differences over economic issues. With the initial market reaction, the USD/MXN pair jumped to its highest level in a month at 19.33 but retreated slightly in the last hour. As of writing, the pair was up 1.5% on a daily basis at 19.1935.

Commenting on this political development and the market's reaction to it, "The sudden resignation of Mexican Finance Minister Urzua has understandably been taken as very negative by the market, re-introducing fiscal regime uncertainty to Mexico," said TD Securities analysts.

"His replacement is experienced in both Mexican and global fiscal matters, though the market will need to see a strong signal of fiscal orthodoxy to regain stability."

On the other hand, the broad-based USD strength amid receding hopes of the Fed making a sharp dovish shift in its policy outlook intensified the pair's upsurge. Before the FOMC publishes the minutes of its June policy meeting tomorrow, the US Dollar Index remains on track to close the fifth straight day in the positive territory and was last up 0.14% on the day at 97.50.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.2
Today Daily Change 0.2856
Today Daily Change % 1.51
Today daily open 18.9144
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.1095
Daily SMA50 19.1615
Daily SMA100 19.1359
Daily SMA200 19.3776
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.0327
Previous Daily Low 18.8643
Previous Weekly High 19.2083
Previous Weekly Low 18.9617
Previous Monthly High 19.8799
Previous Monthly Low 18.8932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.9286
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.9684
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.8415
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.7687
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.6731
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.1056
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.1785

 

 

EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 but bulls nowhere to be found

The EUR/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.1192, but the bearish case remains firmly in place amid central banks' imbalances. All eyes on Fed's Chief Powell, due to testify before the Congress this Wednesday.

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2460 after flirting with yearly lows

Pound's weakness exacerbated by depressed growth expectations, more political turmoil correlated to Brexit uncertainty. More UK data coming this Wednesday, alongside with chances of further dollar's strength with Powell's testimony.

USD/JPY struggles to break out of tight daily range, sits comfortably above 108.50

After finding interim resistance near the 109 mark, the USD/JPY pair lost its traction and erased a large portion of its daily gains as the trading action remains subdued before the FOMC publishes the minutes of its June meeting on Wednesday.

Gold: Bears challenge $1390 support area ahead of Powell's speech

With technical indicators on hourly charts sliding further into the bearish territory, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further intraday weakness.

Altcoins capitulate to Bitcoin's force

Altcoins suffer severe losses to Bitcoin. Only a few technical contradictions give hope of reversing the situation. XRP confirms that it has disconnected from the main market.

