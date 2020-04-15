USD/MXN jumps to 24.20 as risk aversion returns, Mexican peso among worst performers

- US dollar jumps across the board, particularly against emerging market currencies.
- USD/MXN ends bearish correction amid risk aversion, volatility on the rise.
The USD/MXN pair rose sharply in a few hours, from near the 23.30 support zone to 24.19 reaching the highest level in six days. As of writing, it trades at 24.10 up more than 3% for the day.
The move to the upside took place amid a rally of the greenback across the board. After falling during five consecutive days, the US dollar strengthened as risk aversion returned. Crude oil drops 3%.
In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling 2.75% and the Nasdaq 1.95%. The deterioration in market sentiment affected commodity and emerging market currencies. The Mexican peso is the biggest loser among the most liquid currencies on Wednesday.
Economic data from the US showed larger than expected contractions in industrial production and retail sales during March. The economic numbers were mostly ignored as market participants continue to focus on the very short-term and the near-term outlook.
Technical levels
The USD/MXN broke above 23.80 and gained further upside momentum. It is hovering around the 20-day moving average. A slide below 23.80 could remove the bullish pressure out of the pair, while if it rises further, the next strong resistance is located at 24.40.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.0371
|Today Daily Change
|0.6458
|Today Daily Change %
|2.76
|Today daily open
|23.3913
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.0339
|Daily SMA50
|21.4156
|Daily SMA100
|20.1963
|Daily SMA200
|19.8039
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.7578
|Previous Daily Low
|23.3885
|Previous Weekly High
|25.7809
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.3192
|Previous Monthly High
|25.459
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.1536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.5296
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.6167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.2673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.1432
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.898
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.6366
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.8818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.0059
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid damp mood, worrying US data
EUR/USD is around 1.09, down on the day. The market mood sours and the safe-haven dollar gains ground. US retail sales missed the headline but beat on core measures. The NY Fed Manufacturing Index collapsed to -78.2
GBP/USD trades around 1.25 amid dollar strength, coronavirus concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, down some 1%. The UK government is considering extending the lockdown and Brexit talks are set to resume. Speculation about the real extent of COVID-19 deaths is rife. US data has been mixed.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% at its April policy meeting. The BoC reiterated that it stands ready to adjust the scale or duration of its programs if necessary.
Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited
Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1708-07 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through and quickly bounced back to the $1715 region.
WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) collapsed to the lowest levels since February 2002 at $19.21 in a matter of a few minutes earlier this Wednesday.