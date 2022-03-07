USD/MXN jumps to 11-week highs above 21.00

- Mexican peso among worst performers across the board on Monday.
- USD/MXN breaks above 21.00 for the first time in two months.
The USD/MXN jumped on Monday above 21.00 and peaked during the European session at 21.26, the highest intraday level since December 15. The Mexican peso is among the worst performers, hit by risk aversion.
Equities across the globe are falling on Monday. After a brief recovery, main stock indices at Wall Street are approaching daily lows. The Dow Jones is falling by 1.33% and the S&P 500 1.55%. The war in Ukraine continues to be the key driver.
At the beginning of the trading week, crude oil prices jumped almost 10% after the US said on Sunday it is looking to ban energy imports from Russia. Fears about the impact of the war on the world economy triggered a new fly to safety, hitting some emerging market currencies. The Russian ruble is suffering a record decline, losing more than 20% of its value. The USD/RUB rose above 150.00 during the last hour and is up 24%.
Economic data is likely to be offset by war headlines. Still investors will look into inflation numbers from Mexico and the US to be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
The USD/MXN holds a clear bullish bias. To the north, it faces a strong resistance area around 21.25/30; a break higher should clear the way to more gains. To the downside, now 20.95/21.00 is the immediate support, followed by 20.80.
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.1683
|Today Daily Change
|0.2103
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00
|Today daily open
|20.958
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.4803
|Daily SMA50
|20.511
|Daily SMA100
|20.6544
|Daily SMA200
|20.3735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.9716
|Previous Daily Low
|20.6278
|Previous Weekly High
|20.9716
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.319
|Previous Monthly High
|20.7904
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.1571
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.8403
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.7591
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.7333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.5087
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.3895
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.0771
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.1963
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.4209
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes decline, hovers around 1.0850
The EUR/USD pair was unable to retain gains above 1.0900 and slowly but steadily approaches the multi-year low set at 1.0805. Persistent Russian attacks on Ukraine cooled hopes for a rapid solution of the conflict.
XAUUSD quick bounce supports a retest of the $2,000 level
One hour into the US session, XAUUSD has managed to recover some further ground after bottoming at $1,960.95 a troy ounce and trades around the 1,980 level. Financial markets remain in risk-off mode amid the continued attacks of Russia over Ukraine.
GBPUSD plummets to fresh multi-month lows, nears 1.3100
The GBP/USD pair resumed its decline after nearing 1.3200 and trades at its lowest since November 2020, now nearing the 1.3100 figure. Geopolitical tensions keep leading majors in the absence of first-tier data
SafeMoon price is on its way back to $0.0012 as support weakens
SafeMoon price action is in consolidation mode again after price punched below the low of last week over the weekend and now looks set to square the low of March.
AMC Entertainment flies like a bat, but is it actually a dead cat?
AMC stock is up by 2.4% on Monday premarket as investors take solace from the strong box office showing of the new Batman movie over the weekend. The stock is in need of a catalyst as reality hits for it this year.