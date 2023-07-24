USD/MXN juggles near 17.00 as investors await Fed policy for further guidance

- USD/MXN consolidates around 17.00 ahead of Fed US PMI and Mexico’s inflation data.
- US Manufacturing PMI is expected to contract consecutively.
- The Fed is expected to resume its aggressive rate-hike cycle after a skip in June.
The USD/MXN pair demonstrates topsy-turvy moves near the crucial resistance of 17.00 in the Tokyo session. The asset struggles to gauge a clear direction as investors shift their focus toward the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced on Wednesday.
S&P500 futures remains muted, continuing their lackluster performance displayed on Friday. A stock-specific action is witnessed in the US equities as firms have started reporting earnings for the second quarter. The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains choppy in Asia as investors prefer to remain light ahead of Fed’s monetary policy.
It is widely expected that the Fed won’t skip hiking interest rates consecutively and will raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25-5.50%. This could be the last nail in the coffin and the Fed will keep elevated interest rates stable this year. According to Goldman Sachs, the Federal Reserve's widely-expected interest rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting next week will be "the last" of the US central bank's long-running tightening cycle.
Before Fed’s policy, investors’ focus will be on preliminary S&P PMI data for July, which will be published today at 13:45 GMT. As per the estimates, Manufacturing PMI is seen improving nominally to 46.4 vs. the former release of 46.3. This could be a consecutive contraction in factory activities as the figure would be below 50.0.
Meanwhile, the Mexican Peso would hog the limelight ahead of semi-annual inflation data, which will release at 12:00 GMT. Earlier, headline inflation delivered a pace of 0.02% while the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) excludes volatile oil and food prices remained at 0.11%.
Later this week, Mexico’s Unemployment data for June will be in focus. The jobless rate is expected to drop to 2.8% against the former release of 2.9%.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.9978
|Today Daily Change
|0.0124
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|16.9854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9862
|Daily SMA50
|17.2687
|Daily SMA100
|17.7181
|Daily SMA200
|18.4664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.0512
|Previous Daily Low
|16.8611
|Previous Weekly High
|17.0512
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6924
|Previous Monthly High
|17.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.0243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.9786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.9337
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.8806
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.7758
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.6905
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.0707
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.156
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2608
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
