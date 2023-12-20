USD/MXN inches lower near 17.06 ahead of Mexico Retail Sales

The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades higher around 102.20, receiving the downward pressure on a dovish sentiment surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed), indicating the potential for rate cuts in early 2024. Furthermore, the downbeat US Treasury yields contribute to pressure to undermine the Greenback. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds inch lower to 4.39% and 3.89%, respectively, at the time of writing.

On the other side, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams presented a counterpoint, opposing the speculation surrounding a potential rate cut in March by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Additionally, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly emphasized that making predictions about the policy stance for the upcoming year is premature. In a Wednesday morning interview on Fox TV, Austan Goolsbee, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, echoed a similar sentiment, cautioning that the market's optimism for interest rate cuts may have gone beyond realistic expectations.

Additionally, despite the dovish comments from Bank of Mexico (Banxico) Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, the Mexican Peso (MXN) showed resilience against the US Dollar (USD). Governor Ceja remarked on the decrease in inflation, pointing out that if the disinflationary trend persists, there's a possibility of contemplating interest rate cuts in the first quarter of 2024.

USD/MXN extends its losses for the third successive day, stretching lower near 17.06 during the European hours on Wednesday. Mexico’s Retail Sales data for October is set to be released on Wednesday. The monthly change is expected to be flat at 0.0% against the decline of 0.2% in September. While yearly data is predicted to ease at 2.0% against the 2.3% prior.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.