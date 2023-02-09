- USD/MXN seesaws at around 18.8900 ahead of Banxico’s decision.
- US Initial Jobless Claims exceeded estimates, signaling that the US labor market could begin to deteriorate.
- USD/MXN Price Analysis: Range-bound, but it could test the 19.0000 figure.
The Mexican Peso (MXM) continues to strengthen against the US Dollar (USD) in the North American session due to a softer greenback, and traders are awaiting Banxico’s monetary policy decision, with the Mexican central bank estimated to raise rates by 25 bps. Therefore, the USD/MXN meanders at around 18.8660s, below its opening price, after hitting a daily high of 18.9537.
Banxico's 25 bps rate hike, could undermine the Mexican peso
Wall Street is set to open in the green, while the United States (US) labor market appears to ease on a Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on February 4 rose by 196,000, more than the 190,000 expected by market analysts. Even though it’s a small step toward easier labor market conditions, last Friday’s astonishing US Nonfarm Payrolls report might deter the US Federal Reserve (Fed) from pausing. Instead, they would need to keep hiking rates.
Aside from this, the Mexican economic calendar revealed that inflation rose by 7.91% YoY in January, according to the national statistics agency, higher than 7.89% expectations. Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes volatile items, increased by 0.71% MoM, above estimates of 0.69%, keeping Banxico’s, the Mexican central bank, pressured as they prepare to deliver its monetary policy decision at around 19:00 GMT.
Delving into Banxico’s decision, most analysts estimate a 25 bps hike, lifting rates at around 10.75%, aligned with the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy. Nevertheless, money market futures had priced in 50 bps of increases for 2023.
Analysts at TD Securities commented that this could be the last increase by Banxico though recent inflation data, which could suggest further aggression is warranted. They added, “we expect that Banxico will test its credibility by calling for a halt in its hiking cycle. We think the decision will be backed by the expected effects of tight monetary conditions, which may be about to appear on prices, and its conviction that such conditions will be consistent with inflation traveling back towards target in the following quarters. In spite of the latter, we expect Banxico to maintain a margin for maneuvering and avoid signaling a sharp and definitive end to the tightening effort.”
USD/MXN technical analysis
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/MXN remains downward biased, exchanging hands below long-term daily Moving Averages (MAs). Nevertheless, the break above a falling wedge suggests that buyers are gathering momentum. Also, the top-trend line of the former is capping the USD/MXN fall to test the YTD lows of around $18.50.
Upwards, the USD/MXN’s next resistance would be the psychological 19.000 figure. The break above will expose the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 19.1208, followed by the February 6 daily and weekly high of 19.2905, ahead of the YTD high at 19.5345.
As an alternate scenario, a fall toward the YTD low of 18.5071 is likely to happen, followed by August 7, 2018, low at 18.4047, and April 17, 2018, low at 17.9388.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.9002
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0372
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|18.9374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.8311
|Daily SMA50
|19.2309
|Daily SMA100
|19.503
|Daily SMA200
|19.8198
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.984
|Previous Daily Low
|18.8248
|Previous Weekly High
|18.9885
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.5082
|Previous Monthly High
|19.5361
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5663
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.9232
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.8856
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.8468
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.7562
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.6876
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.0059
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.0745
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.1651
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pushes higher toward 1.0800 on broad US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and extended its daily rally toward 1.0800 on Thursday. The US Dollar stays on the back foot as risk flows dominate the financial markets. The weekly data from the US showed that Initial Jobless Claims rose to 196K from 183K.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.2150
GBP/USD has managed to build on earlier gains and touched its highest level in nearly a week above 1.2170 on Thursday. BOE policymakers' cautious comments on the inflation outlook and the risk-positive market environment fuels the pair's rally.
Gold holds in green above $1,880 as US yields edge lower
Gold price continues to trade in positive territory above $1,880 on Thursday. Following Wednesday's downward correction, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to push lower below 3.6%, helping XAU/USD cling to its daily gains.
Is Bitcoin price out of the woods? Derivatives traders bet on massive rally in BTC
Bitcoin future curve data from leading exchanges like Binance, Bybit, Deribit, Kraken and OKX suggests that futures traders are betting on the rise in Bitcoin’s price by June 2023.
AMC gains ground after Wednesday's 7% sell-off
AMC stock has advanced 2.3% in Thursday's premarket a day after losing 7.4% on Wednesday. AMC's preferred equity unit APE fared even worse in the midweek session, losing 7.7%, and is down another 2.4% in Thursday's premarket.