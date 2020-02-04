USD/MXN hits two-week lows, tests key support near 18.65

- Mexican peso among top performers on Tuesday.
- USD/MXN back near multi-month lows, testing critical support.
The USD/MXN is falling for the second day in a row, after being rejected from above 18.85. The pair bottomed during the American session at 18.65, hitting the lowest level in two weeks.
Near the end of the session trades at 18.67, down 0.70% for the day. It remained above the January low reached mid-January at 18.63. A firm break below 18.65 would clear the way to more losses, probably targeting 18.40.
Several times during January USD/MXN approached 19.00 but only to reversed and turn to the downside. Last week and on Monday it failed to hold above 18.85 and decline.
The main trend is still bearish. A recovery with a close above 18.90 would alleviate the pressure, while above 19.00 the pair would offer signs it has established a bottom.
Risk sentiment helps EM currencies
In Wall Street, equity prices are rising sharply on Tuesday. The Dow Jones gains 1.66% and the Nasdaq 2.11%. Main Mexican indexes are up by more than 2%, joining the global rally.
The improvement in risk sentiment boosted the demand for emerging market currencies. The Russian ruble is up more than 1%, followed by the Colombia peso that gains 0.95%.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.6856
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1243
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|18.8099
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.7866
|Daily SMA50
|18.9939
|Daily SMA100
|19.17
|Daily SMA200
|19.2427
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.8958
|Previous Daily Low
|18.7186
|Previous Weekly High
|18.9767
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.668
|Previous Monthly High
|19.0278
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.6407
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.7863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.8281
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.7204
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.6309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.5432
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.8976
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.9853
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.0748
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
