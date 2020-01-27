USD/MXN hits two-week highs near 19.00 and retreats toward 18.90

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso reverses from monthly highs and hits lowest versus US dollar since January 8. 
  • USD/MXN finds resistance below 19.00 and loses momentum. 

The USD/MXN pair is rising on Monday for the third day in a row boosted by risk aversion. The greenback continues to rally against emerging currencies as global markets tumble. 

Last week USD/MXN closed at 18.78, and today it jumped to 18.97 before pulling back to 18.88 where it is trading, about to post the highest daily close since January 2. The move higher took place as global stocks tumbled on the back of concerns about the impact of the spread of coronavirus and its effects on the economy. 

The greenback is up against most emerging market currencies and also versus majors. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is testing the 98.00 area, at the strongest level since late November. 

The demand for safe-haven assets remain firm and will likely continue that way as long as fear dominates global markets. On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve will start its two-day monetary policy meeting. No change is expected. In Mexico, the critical report will be on Thursday with the first estimate of Q4 GDP. 

Technical levels 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 18.9004
Today Daily Change 0.1144
Today Daily Change % 0.61
Today daily open 18.786
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.8152
Daily SMA50 19.0648
Daily SMA100 19.2103
Daily SMA200 19.2475
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 18.8672
Previous Daily Low 18.6875
Previous Weekly High 18.8672
Previous Weekly Low 18.6407
Previous Monthly High 19.6294
Previous Monthly Low 18.7977
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.7986
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.7561
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.6933
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.6005
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.5136
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.873
Daily Pivot Point R2 18.9599
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.0527

 

 

