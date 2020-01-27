USD/MXN hits two-week highs near 19.00 and retreats toward 18.90

- Mexican peso reverses from monthly highs and hits lowest versus US dollar since January 8.
- USD/MXN finds resistance below 19.00 and loses momentum.
The USD/MXN pair is rising on Monday for the third day in a row boosted by risk aversion. The greenback continues to rally against emerging currencies as global markets tumble.
Last week USD/MXN closed at 18.78, and today it jumped to 18.97 before pulling back to 18.88 where it is trading, about to post the highest daily close since January 2. The move higher took place as global stocks tumbled on the back of concerns about the impact of the spread of coronavirus and its effects on the economy.
The greenback is up against most emerging market currencies and also versus majors. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is testing the 98.00 area, at the strongest level since late November.
The demand for safe-haven assets remain firm and will likely continue that way as long as fear dominates global markets. On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve will start its two-day monetary policy meeting. No change is expected. In Mexico, the critical report will be on Thursday with the first estimate of Q4 GDP.
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.9004
|Today Daily Change
|0.1144
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|18.786
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.8152
|Daily SMA50
|19.0648
|Daily SMA100
|19.2103
|Daily SMA200
|19.2475
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.8672
|Previous Daily Low
|18.6875
|Previous Weekly High
|18.8672
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.6407
|Previous Monthly High
|19.6294
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.7977
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.7986
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.7561
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.6933
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.6005
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.5136
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.873
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.9599
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.0527
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moving one step closer to 1.1000
The shared currency remains under pressure amid dismal local data and persistent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. EUR/USD trading near a daily low of 1.1009.
GBP/USD trims early gains, trades in the red
The GBP/USD pair has retreated from its daily high of 1.3105 and now trades marginally lower daily basis near 1.3050, amid dollar’s strength, looming BOE and Brexit.
Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt
The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.
WTI: Bears going to town with the coronavirus, fresh lows of $52.18 printed
Oil priced are under pressure, extending a drop from just below the $66 handle at the start of his year to fresh lows at $52.18.
USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety
Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise. Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading. USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, a critical Fibonacci support level.