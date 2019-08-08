  • Mexican peso recovers as equity prices rise across the globe. 
  • US Dollar corrects lower against Emerging market currencies. 

The Mexican peso rose against the US Dollar on Thursday and recovered some of the weekly losses. It is still trading lower compared to last week levels. The improvement in global market sentiment boosted the correction. 

The USD/MXN broke below 19.50 and fell to 19.44, the lowest level since Monday and as of writing was trading at 19.46, consolidating losses. From a technical perspective, a close under 19.45 would alleviate the bullish pressure, favoring an extension of the correction. The next strong support lies at 19.30. 

On the upside, if the pair climbs back above 19.50 it could likely continue to trade in the 19.50/19.75 range. A break above 19.80 would clear the way to more gains. Some consolidation is seen before another potential leg higher toward the 20.00 area. 

Banxico meeting next Thursday

Risk aversion across financial markets continues to be the key driver of the pair but next week in Mexico, the central bank will meet and could be crucial and relevant for the Mexican peso. 

Most analysts see no change in the key interest rate but the focus is on the signal for the future. Officials at the Mexican government are hoping for a change to a dovish stance, opening the doors to a rate cut. 

We see Banxico holding steady on rates at the August meeting, as underlying inflation dynamics continue to evolve in an unconstructive manner, in the face of non-convergent inflation expectations, driving upwards revisions to our own Mexican inflation forecast”, wrote TDS analysts. They expect to see dovish tilts in the statement play out through the growth channel, and expect the board to continue to have at least one dissent for rate cuts. 

Data released today showed the CPI fell to 3.78% in July, down from 3.95%, in line with market expectations. It is the lowest reading since December 2016. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.4641
Today Daily Change -0.1652
Today Daily Change % -0.84
Today daily open 19.6293
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.1587
Daily SMA50 19.197
Daily SMA100 19.1177
Daily SMA200 19.3684
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.7382
Previous Daily Low 19.5313
Previous Weekly High 19.3753
Previous Weekly Low 18.9501
Previous Monthly High 19.3628
Previous Monthly Low 18.8643
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.6592
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.6103
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.5276
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.4259
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.3206
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.7346
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.8399
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.9416

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bulls look to 2018-2019 down channel, but ECB lurking

EUR/USD bulls look to 2018-2019 down channel, but ECB lurking

EUR/USD is trading between a range of 1.1181 and 1.1233, down -0.10% on the session as markets move into consolidation for the most part with a slight recovery in risk appetite.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is retreating on reports of elections immediately after Brexit

GBP/USD is retreating on reports of elections immediately after Brexit

GBP/USD is trading around closer to 1.2100 after the FT reported that PM Boris Johnson will hold an election on November 1st, a day after a no-deal Brexit

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Not out of the woods yet, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

USD/JPY: Not out of the woods yet, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

Trade concerns and a slowing global economy continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls seemed unimpressed by a solid rebound in the US bond yields, improving risk sentiment.

USD/JPY News

Gold flat on Thursday, hovering near $1500

Gold flat on Thursday, hovering near $1500

Gold prices are modestly off multi-year highs on Thursday, trading slightly below the $1500 area. The intraday tone is bearish but so far the correction has been limited.

Gold News

Bitcoin is scaffolding in search of new highs

Bitcoin is scaffolding in search of new highs

The current process is positive in the medium and long term. Ethereum has structures but needs fresh money. XRP continues at its particular ordeal.
 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  