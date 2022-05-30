  • Mexican peso accelerates versus the US dollar at the beginning of the week.
  • USD/MXN breaks 19.70 and then 19.50, two critical support areas.
  • Improvement in risk sentiment boosts demand for emerging market currencies.

The USD/MXN is falling for the fifth consecutive day on Monday. It reached 19.41, the lowest level since March 2020. It is hovering slightly below 19.50, trimming losses.

Global equity markets are rising on Monday, extending last week’s rally. The fact that major Chinese cities began to relax COVID controls over the weekend helped risk sentiment. Commodity and crude oil prices are higher on Monday.

Emerging market currencies are up versus the dollar, also supported by higher interest rates. The best performer on Monday are the Russian ruble (USD/RUB down 6.15%) and the Korean won (USD/KRW falls 1.75%).

Key data ahead

Activity in the US is limited on Monday due to Memorial Day. The key report of the week will be on Friday with the Non-farm payroll report.

In Mexico, the most important event will be Banxico’s quarterly inflation report on Wednesday. “Given recent comments and decisions, we expect the report to tilt hawkish.  At the May meeting, it hiked rates 50 bp to 7.0% by a 4-1 vote, with Deputy Governor Espinosa dissenting in favor of a 75 bp hike. However, the minutes showed that two more policymakers were open to a larger move”, explained analysts at Brown Brother Harriman. They point out the next meeting “will be a very close call between 50 and 75 bp and will depend on how the data come in.”

Technical levels

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.5832
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 19.5832
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.0669
Daily SMA50 20.0759
Daily SMA100 20.3269
Daily SMA200 20.4361
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.7911
Previous Daily Low 19.55
Previous Weekly High 19.9428
Previous Weekly Low 19.55
Previous Monthly High 20.6382
Previous Monthly Low 19.7269
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.6421
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.699
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.4918
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.4004
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.2507
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.7329
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.8825
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.974

 

 

Recommended content

