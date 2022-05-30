- Mexican peso accelerates versus the US dollar at the beginning of the week.
- USD/MXN breaks 19.70 and then 19.50, two critical support areas.
- Improvement in risk sentiment boosts demand for emerging market currencies.
The USD/MXN is falling for the fifth consecutive day on Monday. It reached 19.41, the lowest level since March 2020. It is hovering slightly below 19.50, trimming losses.
Global equity markets are rising on Monday, extending last week’s rally. The fact that major Chinese cities began to relax COVID controls over the weekend helped risk sentiment. Commodity and crude oil prices are higher on Monday.
Emerging market currencies are up versus the dollar, also supported by higher interest rates. The best performer on Monday are the Russian ruble (USD/RUB down 6.15%) and the Korean won (USD/KRW falls 1.75%).
Key data ahead
Activity in the US is limited on Monday due to Memorial Day. The key report of the week will be on Friday with the Non-farm payroll report.
In Mexico, the most important event will be Banxico’s quarterly inflation report on Wednesday. “Given recent comments and decisions, we expect the report to tilt hawkish. At the May meeting, it hiked rates 50 bp to 7.0% by a 4-1 vote, with Deputy Governor Espinosa dissenting in favor of a 75 bp hike. However, the minutes showed that two more policymakers were open to a larger move”, explained analysts at Brown Brother Harriman. They point out the next meeting “will be a very close call between 50 and 75 bp and will depend on how the data come in.”
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.5832
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|19.5832
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.0669
|Daily SMA50
|20.0759
|Daily SMA100
|20.3269
|Daily SMA200
|20.4361
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.7911
|Previous Daily Low
|19.55
|Previous Weekly High
|19.9428
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.55
|Previous Monthly High
|20.6382
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.7269
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.6421
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.4918
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.4004
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.2507
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.7329
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.8825
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.974
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
