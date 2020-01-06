USD/MXN hits fresh monthly lows but rises back above 18.80

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso recovers strength after Friday’s slide versus US dollar.
  • USD/MXN keeps testing the 18.80 support area, remains in range. 

The USD/MXN jumped on Friday to 19.03, the highest level in over two weeks amid market tensions on the back of Middle East tensions. Today it reversed and bottomed at 18.79, the lowest intraday level since may. As of writing trades at 18.85, off lows but still in negative territory for the day.

Market concerns ease, US dollar weakens

Market sentiment reversed during the European session and improved, helping the demand for emerging market currencies. Wall Street indexes are now modestly higher, after opening in negative. 

US yields also rebound helping the DXY move off lows. As the greenback recovered ground or stabilized against majors, it printed fresh lows versus some emerging market currencies, like the Mexican peso. 

Levels to watch 

The USD/MXN remains in a consolidation range. On Friday it peaked at 19.02 but failed to hold. The rally found resistance at the 20-day moving average and around the 19.00 zone. 

Currently, the pair is testing the lower bottom of the trading range located at 18.80. If it drops firmly below it will likely test the 2019 low at 18.74. Under that level, the next support is seen at 18.60. On the upside, a close above 19.00 would suggest more strength ahead for the greenback. 
 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 18.8379
Today Daily Change -0.0902
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 18.9281
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.9842
Daily SMA50 19.1843
Daily SMA100 19.3767
Daily SMA200 19.2599
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.0278
Previous Daily Low 18.82
Previous Weekly High 19.0278
Previous Weekly Low 18.7977
Previous Monthly High 19.6294
Previous Monthly Low 18.7977
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.9484
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.8994
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.8228
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.7174
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.6149
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.0306
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.1331
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.2384

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

