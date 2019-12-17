- Mexican peso gains versus the US dollar for the fifth time in a row.
- USD/MXN keeps testing the 18.90 support area.
The USD/MXN pair dropped to 18.89, reaching the lowest level since July 9 and as of writing trades at 18.90. The bearish momentum remains in place as markets remain on a risk-on mode.
On Tuesday, the US Dollar Index rose modestly but emerging market currencies continue to outperform. US data came in better than expected with Industrial Production rising 1.15% in November and also hosing data surpassed expectations.
No economic reports from the US are scheduled for tomorrow, and in Mexico, the key event of the week will be the board meeting of the Bank of Mexico. The central bank is expected to cut rates by 25bps to 7.25%. The easing policy should continue next year, taking into account inflation is on target, the appreciation of the Mexican peso and the stagnated economy.
"Banxico is likely to continue cutting in 2020 and we expect some 50bp moves taking the policy rate down to 4.50% by year-end. This is in contrast to the 6% mode of analyst expectations on Bloomberg, the 6.50% consensus from Banxico’s survey, and the 6.4% implied by the front-end of the rates curve. We expect USD/MXN to primarily trade a 19.20 to 19.60 range in the next 1-3 months”, explained analysts at Rabobank.
Levels to watch
The USD/MXN pair is trading below a long-term bullish uptrend line and currently testing the 18.90 support. Below that level, attention would turn to the 2019 low at 18.74. On the upside, resistance levels are now located at 19.00 and 19.10.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.9215
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0127
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|18.9342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.355
|Daily SMA50
|19.2746
|Daily SMA100
|19.4494
|Daily SMA200
|19.276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.0916
|Previous Daily Low
|18.931
|Previous Weekly High
|19.316
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.9804
|Previous Monthly High
|19.6596
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.0434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.9924
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.0302
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.8796
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.7191
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.0402
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.1462
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.2007
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles with 1.3100 on hard-Brexit fears
The Pound collapsed on renewed hard-Brexit concerns, briefly piercing the 1.3100 figure before bouncing modestly. Brexit bill to the Parliament next Friday.
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although still below 1.1180, as the dollar gives up early gains related to mounting concerns related to the US-China trade deal.
The crypto bears are raising their heads
The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...
Gold consolidates in a range around $1475
Gold edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the previous session's narrow trading band.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and oscillated in a narrow trading band, just above mid-109.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.