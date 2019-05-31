Axel Rudolph, analyst at Commerzbank, believes that the USD/MXN cross has the September 2016 and December 2017 highs at 19.9048/19.9234 in its sights.
Key Quotes
“Further up the early and mid-December lows can be spotted at 19.9874/20.0091. Still further up the November and December peaks can be made out at 20.6353/20.6574.”
“Minor resistance en route can be encountered at the 19.8097 December 20 low. Slips should find support between February and late March highs at 19.4780/22. Further support comes in along the 200 day moving average at 19.3447.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
