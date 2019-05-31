Axel Rudolph, analyst at Commerzbank, believes that the USD/MXN cross has the September 2016 and December 2017 highs at 19.9048/19.9234 in its sights.

Key Quotes

“Further up the early and mid-December lows can be spotted at 19.9874/20.0091. Still further up the November and December peaks can be made out at 20.6353/20.6574.”

“Minor resistance en route can be encountered at the 19.8097 December 20 low. Slips should find support between February and late March highs at 19.4780/22. Further support comes in along the 200 day moving average at 19.3447.”